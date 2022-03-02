Reading is one of the most important things in a writer’s life, so it can be assumed that most writers enjoy reading, but for a while that was not the case in my life.
In both elementary and middle school, I was notorious for my constant reading, and I would read basically any genre of book if it seemed interesting. My mom credits her decision of reading to me while she was pregnant as to why I loved reading as much as I did. I’m honestly not sure if my love for books resulted from the relationships I built with the characters, or if it was because of the way I teleported to a different universe any time a book was in my hand.
Once I started high school, things became a lot different for me. It did not take long for my daily reading routine to transform into daily social media time. The hours that I once spent learning transitioned into hours of unhealthy screen time and I did not realize this until it was too late.
Throughout high school, the only books I read were the books I was forced to read for class. The first time I realized I lost the love I once had for reading was because my mom was reminiscing on the days I would read, just to stop every few pages and ask her the definitions of words I didn’t know. The day my mom brought this up to me, I could tell she was upset but I wasn’t sure why.
This year, I took my second college English class. I was not excited at all because during my first college English class, I had to write an essay every school day. However, my mind quickly changed once I met my new teacher. During the first week of class, she told us we had to read books on our own time and present them when we finished. She said her reason for these book assignments was so she could help us develop a deep love for reading. When I first heard about these reading assignments, I was worried, but I just reminded myself of how much I used to read. With this mind-set, I ended up pushing myself through the first book and it helped me to remember how fun reading was for me.
One day, my English teacher spoke to our class about how her and her mother would read books together and talk about their opinions when they had both finished. Of course, I thought that was amazing, so not long later, I began doing the same thing with my mom. I am currently reading my mom’s favorite book of all time. I am thrilled to finish it so I can talk to my mom about my thoughts on it. In a way, my 12th grade English teacher not only helped me find the old relationship I had with books, but also my mom.