“You need to know yourself,” is probably the most simple advice that leads to a day full of headaches.
The system we have grown up abiding by is one which expects kids at the age of 17 to know who they are and what they want to do with the rest of their lives. You blink your eyes a few times and the next thing you know you are staring blankly at a computer screen trying to file your taxes because “that’s adulthood.”
I would be lying if I said that I did not feel victim to this societal pressure. It seems like I can no longer attend a family gathering without at least one relative popping in THE question. I could say, “Uncle John, pass the gravy” and somehow I’ve ordered gravy with a side of, “So where will you be attending college in the fall?” or “So what are your life plans?”
The real question is “Where did the time go?” It feels like just yesterday I was a 6-year-old girl playing outside on the black top, my elementary school’s playground, scooping up caterpillars. Every day I discovered a new caterpillar friend, each of which I would name Elmo. Back then, the most difficult thing I faced was leaving the black top and letting my Elmos go at the end of each day. I never thought I would be facing a decision like what plan I needed to have for my life.
I am often brought back to these simpler times as I face my onward journey into adulthood. Seeing children helps me remember these unsuspected treasures in everyday life. Through the eyes of a child, we can seek and enjoy adventures and possess the innocent kindness that they bring to life. Their laughs are contagious.
Today, I look across the playground to see Emma (one of the girls I babysit) laughing with her sister, Charlotte, and the next thing i know, I’m laughing right alongside them, like the funniest thing ever has just occurred. There is no better feeling than belly laughing with children. In the eyes of a child anything can be everything.
That is what is sad about adulthood. It seems that many chose to throw away their rose-colored glasses. The living room’s couch cushions no longer look like the perfect setup for a king’s fortress. The green that has your attention is no longer the trees that surround you, but is instead how much green paper one can collect. Your headaches no longer come from spinning too fast on the merry-go-round, but now are caused from unanswerable questions that are thrown your way.
Insects turn into a small investment in ant traps and bug repellant. But children, they notice the small. They notice the little things down to every insect that crawls on this earth. They look at the ants, the spiders, the worms, and even the caterpillars. I never want to grow into the person who overlooks the small.
Maybe that was why it was so difficult to let go of Elmo. It felt like I would be letting go of my childhood and leaving my cocoon. Was I ready to flutter around like the butterfly in the sky, who will possibly overlook the blades of grass below me? But then I remember that even Elmo grew up and is now a butterfly, experiencing all sorts of new adventures.
I might not be able to ever fully accept the life advice of completely knowing myself. But, I can say I know that I will no longer look at this transition like a goodbye. My new approach realizes that it is OK to not be able to answer Uncle John’s questions at the dinner table.
The truth of the matter is that we have all of life to allow ourselves to flutter around to learn who we are. That is one of life’s most important lessons. It teaches us to discover ourselves through what we experience along the journey. So, instead I will choose to embrace this next stage of life and to see it as a new beginning. That 6-year-old girl is this same 17-year-old girl, who is holding tightly to her rose-colored glasses, while struggling to let go, and enter into this upcoming new chapter in her life.
As this new adventure begins, I will forever carry alongside me that nature-loving 6-year-old girl who played on the black top and simply loved Elmo. As we age and become adults, we view children as small. Just as children view the caterpillar. So, as I continue to flutter through life, now as a soon to be adult, I hope to see the sprinkling of children and to always be reminded of the small.