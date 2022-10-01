Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Recently, vinyl record sales have been going up. A lot of people may wonder why this is happening. Why would people choose a more expensive, less convenient and outdated way to listen to their favorite artists.

The answer is aesthetics.

