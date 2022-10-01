Recently, vinyl record sales have been going up. A lot of people may wonder why this is happening. Why would people choose a more expensive, less convenient and outdated way to listen to their favorite artists.
The answer is aesthetics.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Recently, vinyl record sales have been going up. A lot of people may wonder why this is happening. Why would people choose a more expensive, less convenient and outdated way to listen to their favorite artists.
The answer is aesthetics.
With the massive boom in Y2K inspired fashion, music and technology online, man people have decided to go even further back to the ‘80s and ‘90s. A lot of these people have taken music and fashion from these time periods, while leaving the negativity behind.
Vinyl music has become a staple in any trendy teen’s bedroom. Either a sad, indie album or a happy, upbeat pop song.
Aesthetics have taken over every part of younger people’s lives, even not being aesthetically pleasing is considered an aesthetic. Social media has ultimately influenced hundreds of people to start their own vinyl collection.
Artists swear that vinyl music sounds more clean and crisp than anything you’d stream, but is this claim really true?
Honestly, I’d say no. The inconvenience that comes with records skipping, needing to keep them clean and trying to find full album you enjoy completely outweighs the Pinterest worthy room pictures you could post. The only thing that really helps is an acrylic slip mat to give more of a crisp sounds to your vinyl.
Kids have become obsessed with being apart of a time they weren’t around to experience, since the time we’re living in isn’t so great. The fake nostalgia we feel for a romanticized time period isn’t anything to do with artist making more money, it’s simply just the natural rotation of trends. The trend cycle repeats every few decades, which is why we’re seeing a rise in Y2K, grunge, class American coquette, hippie and twee styles.
Companies are also helping with this massive record renaissance by making cheaper turn tables and more affordable equipment. Now the only problem is the unreasonable price of the records themselves.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.