Film-Oscar Apology-Sacheen Littlefeather

Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon Brando was declining his Oscar as best actor for his role in “The Godfather,” on March 27, 1973. The move was meant to protest Hollywood’s treatment of American Indians. Nearly 50 years later, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has apologized to Littlefeather for the abuse she endured. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Monday said that it will host Littlefeather, now 75, for an evening of “conversation, healing and celebration” on Sept. 17.

 AP file photo

Marlon Brando’s performance in 1972’s “The Godfather” has been named one of the greatest in cinematic history, so it’s no wonder he was nominated for Best Actor at the 1973 Oscars ceremony. He was the favorite to win, but instead of attending and accepting his award, he boycotted the event and sent somebody else to represent him in the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

Sacheen Littlefeather, the National Native American Affirmative Image Committee’s president at the time, was given a speech of over 700 words written by Brando. Only given 60 seconds, she condensed the speech and spoke to event attendees and millions of watching at home in a traditional Apache dress.

