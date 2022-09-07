Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon Brando was declining his Oscar as best actor for his role in “The Godfather,” on March 27, 1973. The move was meant to protest Hollywood’s treatment of American Indians. Nearly 50 years later, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has apologized to Littlefeather for the abuse she endured. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Monday said that it will host Littlefeather, now 75, for an evening of “conversation, healing and celebration” on Sept. 17.
Marlon Brando’s performance in 1972’s “The Godfather” has been named one of the greatest in cinematic history, so it’s no wonder he was nominated for Best Actor at the 1973 Oscars ceremony. He was the favorite to win, but instead of attending and accepting his award, he boycotted the event and sent somebody else to represent him in the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.
Sacheen Littlefeather, the National Native American Affirmative Image Committee’s president at the time, was given a speech of over 700 words written by Brando. Only given 60 seconds, she condensed the speech and spoke to event attendees and millions of watching at home in a traditional Apache dress.
“I’m representing Marlon Brando this evening and he has asked me to tell you in a very long speech, which I cannot share with you presently because of time, but I will be glad to share with the press afterwards, that he very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award. And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry and on television in movie reruns, and also with the recent happenings at Wounded Knee. I beg at this time that I have not intruded upon this evening and that we will in the future, our hearts and understandings will meet with love and generosity. Thank you on behalf of Marlon Brando.”
Wounded Knee in South Dakota marked the site of a standoff between Lakota Sioux and U.S. Army troops in 1890 where hundreds of people were killed. In 1973, the American Indian Movement staged a protest and occupied the area. A settlement had not yet been reached.
Littlefeather’s speech was received with a mixture of booing and applause. Actor John Wayne had to be restrained by six security guards to prevent him from assaulting her by forcibly removing her from the stage, she told the Guardian in 2021. While being escorted back to her seat, audience members were making offensive sounds and gestures toward her.
When Littlefeather went to Brando’s home after the ceremony, people shot at her through the doorway, she told the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in an interview last month.
In August of this year, the Academy Awards issued an apology for her mistreatment at the event and have invited her back as a guest of honor for the 2023 Oscars. This proposes the question: was it a genuine apology or just a publicity stunt?