Everyone loves to come home to a nice, warm house, bundle up with warm blankets, or rock their favorite pair of fuzzy socks from time to time. What about enjoying your favorite meal, or any meal? If you have any pets, you know that they love these privileges as much as we do. Many, many animals, though, are not fortunate enough to have a loving family, a meal every day, a safe place to rest, or even someone who will acknowledge them. Personally, I have five pets, and I love them all dearly, so even the thought of any animal suffering breaks my heart. Luckily, though, there is so much that we can do to help.
Right now, there are approximately 70 million animals facing homelessness worldwide. This number is simply astounding to me — 70 million animals who are cold, hungry, scared and alone. Humans can certainly help, though.
You can help by taking in strays, and either finding their owner, fostering them until you find a new owner or keeping them for yourself, provided that you can give them the best life possible.
What if the animal is sick or injured? There are multiple programs available that will provide transportation to and from the veterinarian, and some will even raise money to pay for the medical bills. There is no reason for any animal to suffer, especially now, with so many options for help.
Why should we wait, and allow more and more animals to be born into freezing and suffering every single day? Get your pets, strays and foster animals spayed and neutered to help put an end to animal homelessness.
Another great way that you could help out these poor, sweet animals is by adopting from your local shelters or dog pounds. Most of these establishments are extremely overcrowded, so giving these animals a chance would undoubtedly make a major positive impact on both your life and theirs. These unfortunate animals will love you just as much as any purebred pet from a breeder. Not everyone has the means to adopt, (whether it is because of allergies, limited space, low income, etc.) so please, if you are fully able to, consider adopting a helpless animal.
A ridiculous amount of animals are suffering. There is so much that we could do to help, so please, do your part. No matter how insignificant your efforts may seem, you can and will make a difference in at least one animal’s life. There are many lives effected every day by homelessness, both animals’ and humans’ lives.
To learn more about how to help people in need, check out my previous article, “How to help others this holiday season” on wvflipside.com. We all need to do our part to help, no matter the species in need.