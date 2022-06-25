I had written an entire article about the state of our nation — focusing on a couple different facets of it that we face. The article was turned in and revised and set to run when the ruling the Supreme Court handed down on Friday threw a wrench in what I had written.
Roe v. Wade was overturned, making decades of precedent null and void. This happened with a majority opinion from justices like Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who said that they understood the importance of upkeeping precedent when they were in proceedings to be sworn in on the court. It is clear that this court was put in place with an agenda not founded in good faith toward the individuals of America; an agenda that is being forwarded by mounds of rulings.
A recent case in Maine regarding separation of church and state in addition to a recent case in New York regarding gun control laws both help point in the direction of the court. This court is on a highly conservative path that they not only will not deter from, but only becoming more radical on. Justice Clarence Thomas has mentioned visiting rights to things such as gay marriage and birth control — things that should not even be in question. The more decisions that this court makes, the more radical they are revealing themselves to be.
While it is the current decisions that are drawing attention, this court has been building for years. The final piece in this conservative loaded puzzle was the instating of Justice Amy Coney Barrett at the end of the Trump presidency. Majority opinions now have no choice but to bow to the mercy of those who are ruling this court without regard for their actions.
When this country was shaping its government, it was very important to the founding fathers that the judiciary be free of politics. This is why our justices are appointed and not voted. This is why our justices have a life tenure. This is also why now these justices can make these rulings that are detrimental to human rights — and threaten others like gay marriage and contraceptives. The current Supreme Court is just getting started with their agenda, overturning Roe was a major step in it, yes, but I am positive there will be more.
This is not simply an abortion issue — not clear cut on one issue. An encroachment on our 14th amendment right to privacy has been made. An encroachment that will not stop here with this court’s trajectory. This Supreme Court is becoming a threat to so many people under the guise of interpreting the Constitution. Gay marriage and reproductive rights of a woman, privacy, should not be up for debate.
We are losing progress as a country, and we have our agenda driven and power hungry Supreme Court to blame.