There is a serious problem with vaping in our country. While it was essentially introduced as a solution to smoking, it quickly became a gateway to this habit and an addiction evolving for young, naive nonsmokers. E-cigarettes and vaping have sadly become a normalized habit amongst kids and young adults. It is very concerning that the industry producing these products is flourishing due to the lack of effective regulation demonstrated by The Food and Drug Administration. It is imperative that steps are taken to get these products off the market to ensure the health of our future generations is preserved.
Tobacco use has threatened the health of humans for decades. However, the evolution of products available has shifted from the use of predominantly cigarettes and smoked tobacco to greater use of vaporized nicotine and combined products.
Tobacco use is the “leading cause” of preventable “disease, disability, and death” in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Many smokers who wish to quit smoking cigarettes have turned to vape products as an alternative. Vapes are battery-operated electronic devices created to inhale a liquid vapor. Most vape liquids contain substances such as “propylene glycol and glycerol as base ingredients” that create the vapor that is found in vapes, according to the CDC.
Whether a person chooses to smoke a cigarette or these newer electronic devices, they are developing a nicotine addiction. A nicotine addiction or “dependence is a chronic” and recurring “disease driven by” the addiction to nicotine. Nicotine is a stimulant drug that speeds up the messages being sent between the brain and body. Nicotine is dangerous and very addictive to those who use the substance. Therefore those who pick up the habit of vaping sadly are also developing an addiction to nicotine which is harming their bodies and overall health.
Development of the bad habit of vaping often begins with the individual picking it up in their youth. Any teen use of tobacco products are unsafe, according to the CDC.
A CDC study done in 2022 found that “nearly one in nine” middle and high school students were reported to be currently using a “tobacco product.” All of those people in middle and high school that are using these substances are underage and it is illegal for them to have access to these products. However, this serves to show how the FDA’s regulations are lacking and are unable to successfully administer these products for what they were originally intended.
The manufacturers of these products have created a variety of flavors for vapes, including cotton candy, mint, red apple, mango and many others. This variety of flavors makes it very appealing to younger generations to want to pick up this bad habit. These vapes have been created to serve as a “safer and healthier” alternative to cigarette smokers. This research is providing evidence to show that this is not what is happening in our society. The manufacturing of these products is being abused and those who should not have access to get these products to do.
Manufacturers should take these dangerous products off of the market. Stopping the production of vapes denies access to young teens and adults to even be able to pick up using these products and will reduce the amount of tobacco use in our country. The common substances found in vapes include diacetyl, formaldehyde and acrolein. Diacetyl is a food additive that is known to damage the lungs. Formaldehyde is a toxic chemical that can cause lung disease and contributes to heart disease. Acrolein is a chemical most often used as a weed killer and it does damage the lungs, according to a John Hopkins Medicine article, “What Does Vaping Do to Your Lungs?” These chemicals are the ones that are most common and all of them lead to damaging the lungs.
By taking these products off the market we are able to reduce the number of people who are inhaling these harmful chemicals and create a healthier future for them. Although there have been attempts made by the FDA in an effort to better mitigate the purchasing of vaping products by underage users, it is not enough.
The FDA has placed light regulations on being able to obtain these products. One regulation that was put into place more recently, was changing the age at which people can buy vapes. Young adults were once able to purchase vape products at 18. However, now someone must be 21 to buy vaping products.
On the other hand, this limited regulation is easily circumvented by being able to purchase these products online, or asking other people to buy these items for them. Although those under 21 are not able to purchase these vape products in stores, they are able to go into these stores and “window shop,” which allows them to know which products they wish to get.
After this age transition, the use of vapes decreased by about “two percent” among nicotine users, according to an article from the American Journal of Public Health. However, eliminating the production of this merchandise altogether would be much more effective in decreasing nicotine use. Another rebuttal to the proposal of stopping the production of these products would be the proponent of businesses. Many small shops would argue that getting rid of these products would kill their businesses. Small smoking shops and other convenience marts profit from being able to sell these products to nicotine addicts. However, is a business worth possibly risking someone’s life?
Not only are we still unaware of some of the possible long-term effects of vaping, but we have already experienced some of the short-term negative consequences with unnecessary deaths in young people who were otherwise healthy individuals. E-cigarette or Vaping Associated Lung Disease (EVALI) is a syndrome due to the usage of these vapes and e-cigarettes. The symptoms of this disease include shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, fever, chills, rapid heartbeat and more.
One huge risk factor for those who suffer from EVALI is the risk of death. There have been a number of young individuals who have died due to this disease within the past year. There is also a known longer-term disease referred to as “popcorn lung” which is another name for Bronchiolitis Obliterans (BO) which results from “damage of the lungs’ small airways.” The reason that this is associated with the term “popcorn” is due to the “diacetyl, a food additive used to stimulate butter flavor in the microwave.” Diacetyl is typically added to the e-liquid to “enhance the taste.” Inhaling this chemical “causes inflammation and may lead to permanent scarring in the smallest branches of the airways — popcorn lung — which makes it difficult to breathe,” according to an article from John Hopkins Medicine. The symptoms of popcorn lung include wheezing, coughing, chest pain and shortness of breath. There is also no known long-lasting treatment for this disease.
People who are using these vapes also run the risk of developing vaping-related lipoid pneumonia. Lipoid pneumonia develops when fatty acids enter the lungs. This condition is a result of inhaling the oily substance found in e-liquid, which then sparks an inflammatory response in the lungs. The symptoms of this pneumonia include chronic cough, shortness of breath, and coughing up blood or blood-tinged mucus. There is also no known treatment other than to eliminate the use of these vaping products and being provided supportive care.
Another known disease due to the use of vapes is Primary Spontaneous Pneumothorax, or a collapsed lung. This occurs when there is a hole in the lung which oxygen then escapes from. One way that this could happen would be when air blisters on the top of the lungs rupture and create tiny tears. Tall and thin individuals who experienced accelerated growth during adolescence are typically the people who develop these blisters at the top of their lungs. Those who have developed these blisters are unaware that they have until one ruptures.
“Smoking — and now vaping — are associated with an increased risk of bursting these blisters, leading to lung collapse,” according to an article from John Hopkins. Therefore, those who have these blisters on their lungs and are vaping run a high risk of their lungs collapsing.
Lung cancer has been linked to the use of nicotine and those who smoke cigarettes are known to run a higher risk of developing lung cancer later in life. However, vapes have not been around long enough for scientists to be able to know if they cause lung cancer directly. According to Johns Hopkins lung cancer surgeon Stephen Broderick, since we know that smoking tobacco causes tiny particles to be deposited deep “in the bronchial tree and can lead to the development of cancer,” there is a good chance that vapes will do the same.
These are just some of the diseases and short-term consequences we have been made aware of. There are still many long-term effects of vaping that scientists have yet to discover due to the newness of these vapes. This shows the importance of completely removing these vapes products from the market in order to prevent disease, sickness and death.
The need to cease the production of these harmful products needs to take place imminently in order to benefit the future health of young people. Many teens and young adults who otherwise would have been nonsmokers have picked up the bad habit of using these harmful vapes and, often unknowingly, become addicted to nicotine. The lack of effective regulation that has been applied to the market of selling these products has resulted in many underage individuals picking up and becoming addicted to these vapes.
In order to benefit the health of our future, it is important to terminate the manufacturing of vapes that have harmful consequences to users’ health. The short-term effects on health from using vapes alone is very harmful and individuals can even run the risk of death. Scientists are still unaware of some of the long-term effects that vapes can cause on people’s health. This lack of research and not being able to know what people are doing to their future health is terrifying. Whether you look at the short-term effects, or the unknown long-term effects, vaping is scary and harmful to your body. Taking these dangerous and unhealthy products off the market gives future generations hope for a healthier and safer future.