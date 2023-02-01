Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Attractive young woman vaping and blowing smoke isolated on black background
stock.adobe.com

There is a serious problem with vaping in our country. While it was essentially introduced as a solution to smoking, it quickly became a gateway to this habit and an addiction evolving for young, naive nonsmokers. E-cigarettes and vaping have sadly become a normalized habit amongst kids and young adults. It is very concerning that the industry producing these products is flourishing due to the lack of effective regulation demonstrated by The Food and Drug Administration. It is imperative that steps are taken to get these products off the market to ensure the health of our future generations is preserved.

Tobacco use has threatened the health of humans for decades. However, the evolution of products available has shifted from the use of predominantly cigarettes and smoked tobacco to greater use of vaporized nicotine and combined products.

