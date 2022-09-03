Growing up in rural West Virginia meant I didn’t even know that being gay was a possibility when I was a child. The media I consumed and the people around me showed only one option when it came to relationships, let alone gender identity. I knew plenty about unhealthy relationships, resentful divorce and domestic abuse, yet didn’t know anything about queer joy.
My parents never suspected I was gay because they thought my brother was — I suppose they assumed only one of their kids could be not straight. So when I interrupted their meal at a random Chili’s last November to come out, they were quite surprised. And also hungry, but that’s beside the point. I’m lucky to say they’re supportive in the awkward parent way of haphazard motivational speeches at dinner and pride soap in all the bathrooms.
Yet, I still live in West Virginia. My girlfriend and I don’t hold hands at school for fear of backlash. I was given a pamphlet instructing me to “trade my pride for a purpose” at my first pride event. The words gay and queer are still used daily as an insult. My goal of moving to a more accepting area has changed from a personal preference to a safety measure as attacks on LGBTQ+ people refuse to decline.
And now I have to worry about my ability to marry the person I love when I’m older. Online, I see people deciding to speed up the process by getting legally married now and planning for a purely ceremonial wedding down the line. Others make joking videos of them practicing blending in by taking down their flags and changing their clothing style, using humor as a coping mechanism. The sense of community many queer people find on social media is most important when we must step away from purely celebrating our triumphs.
Even if the Supreme Court case of Obergefell v. Hodges, the decision that legalizes same-sex marriage without leaving it to the states, isn’t overturned, the mere talk of it being a possibility hurts LGBTQ+ people. It allows a place for more doubt and hate to work against us, providing a platform for arguments to be based upon. Additionally, it can invalidate those new to their identities that may already be struggling with their situation.
It’s been only seven years since gay marriage was legalized nationally and it appears it might struggle to make it to 10.