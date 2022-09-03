Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Growing up in rural West Virginia meant I didn’t even know that being gay was a possibility when I was a child. The media I consumed and the people around me showed only one option when it came to relationships, let alone gender identity. I knew plenty about unhealthy relationships, resentful divorce and domestic abuse, yet didn’t know anything about queer joy.

My parents never suspected I was gay because they thought my brother was — I suppose they assumed only one of their kids could be not straight. So when I interrupted their meal at a random Chili’s last November to come out, they were quite surprised. And also hungry, but that’s beside the point. I’m lucky to say they’re supportive in the awkward parent way of haphazard motivational speeches at dinner and pride soap in all the bathrooms.

