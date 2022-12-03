Thanksgiving break is sadly over, and most of us have gained a couple pounds since that fateful Thursday. I, like most Americans, still have a fridge stocked with Thanksgiving leftovers, which I have been eating a whole weekend after they were cooked. Here are my personal reviews of the most popular Thanksgiving foods and dishes.
1. Turkey
Turkey is, in my opinion, one of the best Thanksgiving foods. If done right, gravy will automatically be good and leftovers won’t last long.
2. Stuffing
Stuffing is just a really good dish. I personally prefer crispy stuffing to soft stuffing, but preferences vary. I used to think stuffing was used to stuff inside a turkey, but it is actually used to stuff yourself. Stuffing is a dish that can even be eaten cold a day later, and still be good.
3. Dinner rolls
This year, my dad decided to make dinner rolls himself. I told him it would just be extra work and probably not worth it. Thankfully, I was wrong. The dinner rolls were the best they have ever been, and even though packaged dinner rolls are good, fresh out of the oven rolls are unmatched.
4. Cranberry sauce (and gravy)
Ten out of ten must have “sauces”/thanksgiving condiments. Must be at every Thanksgiving dinner. If you invite me to Thanksgiving and you don’t have both of these, you didn’t do it right. They at least need to sit on a lace doily and look pretty.
5. Sweet potato casserole
My family made this for the first time this year, and I enjoyed it. I like this dish because it is kind of sweet and savory. One thing that makes it different from the rest of the dishes is that it is a relatively healthy dish too, so you can eat it whenever you want anytime of year.
6. Green beans, corn, salad, and other vegetables
I really like it if there are some Thanksgiving vegetables on the table. If done right, it can be a delicious addition to your plate, and make you feel happy to be (somewhat) healthy.
7. Mashed, baked, cooked (any kind) of potatoes
Potatoes are pretty good, I like them. They really give the right Thanksgiving vibe. They are America’s vegetable and definitely deserve a spot on the Thanksgiving table.
8. Macaroni and cheese
I don’t even know why this is a Thanksgiving dish anymore. This year we threw four boxes of Cracker Barrel Mac n’ Cheese together. This apparently took me and two of my cousins to make, but we all know that’s not true, since it is an easy one person job. I made the mac ‘n cheese, and the three of us threw spices in it like hags around a cauldron. Was it worth it? No, not really. I guess it’s good that the little kids ate it, but they could have had it any day of the year. It would be significantly better if it was baked Mac n cheese.
9. Peach cobbler and apple pie
Yes. Absolutely. Apple pie is a must have for Thanksgiving. Most people already have apple pie, but if you have peach cobbler on the table, then we know that you are cool.
10. Pecan pie
I firmly believe that pecan pie is the best pie out there. Warm, soft, pecan pie topped with butter pecan ice cream is perfection right after dinner.
11. Pumpkin pie
I’ve only had pumpkin pie like twice in my life, and it’s honestly nothing special. Maybe I just didn’t have a good brand of pie or something, but it just didn’t hit the spot. A little overrated if you ask me.
12. Hot cocoa
This is exactly what you need at the end of Thanksgiving, when you’ve eaten so much that you are blacking out a little. Hot cocoa is easy to make and can be drunk post shoveling food and dessert in your mouth for a warm and sweet feeling.