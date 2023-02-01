It was a cold evening in December, and the sky was already dark. My grandpa, who is also the assistant coach of my basketball team, was driving me home from a practice in his little dark grey Subaru. The drive got me thinking about other parents who drive their kids around, too.
Mrs. Amy Alvis, a cheer coach for Mercer Christian Academy and mother of three, said that the hardest part about driving her kids around is the fact that when they all get in the car, everyone wants to talk at the same time. Each girl wants to talk about their day.
Not only that, but the scheduling and planning to get wherever they need to go every day is extremely stressful. So why does Alvis do this for her kids?
Alvis said that she wants her daughters to experience as much as possible during their school days. She wants them to be able to take opportunities they might not always have available after they finish school.
My papaw drives me because he wants me to be part of the basketball team, and he loves my family and does whatever he can to help us.
And my mom, who home-schools my brothers and me, said that wherever we go, and whatever we do, she wants us to be good to each other and to build responsibility, whether what we are doing is miserable or fun.
For those of us who can’t drive yet, we could take time to thank our parents, grandparents and others who drive us to where we need to be. In addition to the physical places and activities, we should take time to ask why they do this for us – where do they hope to take us with our lives, our character, our souls? And thank them for their generosity.