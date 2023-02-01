Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Father In Car Dropping Off Daughter In Front Of School Gates
Clipart.com

It was a cold evening in December, and the sky was already dark. My grandpa, who is also the assistant coach of my basketball team, was driving me home from a practice in his little dark grey Subaru. The drive got me thinking about other parents who drive their kids around, too.

Mrs. Amy Alvis, a cheer coach for Mercer Christian Academy and mother of three, said that the hardest part about driving her kids around is the fact that when they all get in the car, everyone wants to talk at the same time. Each girl wants to talk about their day.

