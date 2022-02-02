In a world where globalization is occurring at a rapid pace and different groups of people (in terms of culture and language) are coming into contact, learning different languages has become more and more common. It has long been said that by learning a new language, we are knitting the bonds of a closer global family. With the acquisition of a new language, we are not only learning about the diverse people surrounding us; we are also promoting better international and national relationships.
Languages play a prominent role in our daily lives, be it in the form of media, communication or education. We use languages to convey our thoughts and ideas across to each other. Furthermore, languages serve as a type of social bond, bringing people together across differences. In a way, languages facilitate the effective transfer of information between human beings.
From a multilingual point of view, when individuals learn a new language, they are immersing themselves in the culture of the people who speak that particular language. Incontrovertibly, they are also enabling themselves to see a more cosmopolitan view of the world surrounding them. Such benefits allow individuals to be more perceptive and tolerant toward people who are different from them. Consequently, when people are more tolerant toward one another, it effectively reduces needless tensions and conflicts and better promotes global and national peace.
Needless to say, when people enter the workforce, multilingual individuals long possess an advantage. Employers at multinational companies are more likely to hire a prospective employee if they know more than one language. Since those individuals are more adept at building relationships, which usually equates with higher economic success, they are more likely to produce profitable outcomes.
With all benefits evaluated, we should consider channeling our spare times to learning a second language (or more) to better understand the unique individuals that compose our lives, society, nation, and the world. By doing this, we are not only enriching our lives in monetary terms, we are simultaneously broadening our horizons of the world that encompass us.