Dear fellow seniors,
After a crazy and unprecedented senior year, we are finally graduating. Can you believe it? Over the past year we have learned how to adjust to new environments and learn from unexpected experiences. From a chaotic college application season to cancelled events and virtual learning, it felt like the disappointments would never end. However, I think it is safe to say that the class of 2021 has prevailed.
Now that many of us have been vaccinated, or are awaiting vaccination, it feels as though things are starting to go back to normal. Instead of being a far-off possibility, we can finally look forward to the highly anticipated events of high school: graduation and prom.
Many high schools in the Charleston area are planning to have in-person graduation ceremonies, along with social distancing guidelines and safety protocols. This year, we can have physical celebrations with friends and family, instead of through a computer screen.
Unlike last year, the prom season is in full swing now. From school-sponsored proms to outdoor proms, the number of events seems almost overwhelming. We deserve to have some fun, but we must also remain conscious of COVID-19. Just because we are vaccinated doesn’t mean we can simply forget about it and the events of the past year. We have to remain cautious and careful, but it’s about time we celebrated our accomplishments.
Through all of the difficulties we’ve endured and overcome, I truly believe that we as a class have the ability to thrive in college and in whatever comes our way. We have finally reached the light at the end of a very dark and seemingly endless tunnel. It’s time to take a big sigh of relief and celebrate. Congratulations and I wish you all a wonderful rest of your school year and summer.
Sincerely your fellow graduate,