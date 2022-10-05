I live in Boone County, and an issue that I have always observed since childhood was the evident disdain and discrimination against people who identify as LGBTQ or who present themselves as such.
It is extremely prevalent in my high school, and during the 2021-2022 school year the discrimination of LGBTQ people at my school was put into the spotlight. Last year, one of my peers wanted to form a safe space for those who identified as LGBTQ by forming a Gay Straight Alliance chapter at our school — before the official first meeting many posters were plastered on our walls to spread knowledge about the club. These posters did not last until the end of eighth period that day. Many posters were defaced and torn off of the walls and many students, who proclaimed themselves Christian, posted on Snapchat writing many hateful messages such as “this is a disgrace to god” or “let’s beat these f--s up.” Many of these messages made children afraid to come to school and attend the meeting out of fear that they would be assaulted at school.
This discrimination and hatred of LGBTQ persons has been an issue even before last year, this is just the event that blew everything out of the water.
I believe that everyone, regardless of race, sex, gender, religion and sexuality should be able to feel safe in the place they go to school and spend most of their time at. This is an issue that I have been passionate about since early middle school and I would love to spread awareness and knowledge about the things that go on in my school and community.