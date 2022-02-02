Over the past few months, I have written extensively about our farm, my poppy (old man), and what it is like to grow up in rural Appalachia, isolated up on a mountain ridge. My Grammy, who follows everything I write, pointed out that I might have unintentionally failed to give credit to the women in our family, who have taken great pains to introduce and educate me and my cousins to the world outside this mountaintop. On reflection, I realized this might be true given my recent fixation on trucks, all things trucks and trucks in general.
My Grammy and mom both love history and new experiences and have successfully argued over the first 17 years of my life that “road trips” are good for me (and my cousins), telling us that new encounters will help form us into well-rounded, open-minded, capable young adults. With this argument in mind, I decided that I owed the women in my family at least a nod and would therefore write about what our annual road trips have taught me about life, the world outside my door and family in general.
Over the years, our family road trips have taken us in many directions. Anywhere from four to nine of us go, staying gone three to nine days. We take these trips two or three times a year. Because the only adults on these road trips are my Grammy and my mom and sometimes an aunt or two, decisions about where we are staying and where we will visit are made months in advance. Careful planning, I have learned, results in the best experiences overall.
To date, I have been fortunate enough to travel as far north as Lake Erie and Niagara Falls, even spending a day at Fort Niagara where I engaged as an actor in a War of 1812 reenactment. I have traveled as far south as Merritt’s Island, Florida, where I spent a week (twice) at Cape Canaveral, attending a NASA space camp. I have visited Fort Pulaski outside of Savannah, where my cousin and I served as Union officers during a Civil War battle, and I’ve floated down the Savannah River on a paddle boat.
I have climbed more lighthouses than I care to mention and have visited plantations, pioneer farms, dozens of historic homes and museums (including the Smithsonian), and walked more than my share of big cities.
I’ve been lucky enough to enjoy ice cream while sitting on the Boston Commons, had my photograph taken in front of Paul Revere’s Inn, toured Mt. Vernonand Monticello, interviewed Martha Washington, walked around in George Washington’s basement, and stood where President Lincoln delivered his Gettysburg Address.
I’ve participated in airboat tours of the Everglades, strolled through the Biltmore, perused the Library of Congress, walked Arlington Cemetery, and participated in a nighttime tour of the monuments in D.C.
Our road trips are always action-packed and filled with activities. My Grammy claims to be building memories. (She also says she expects to hear these good stories repeated at her funeral.) I know it kind of sounds corny when she says it like that, but I get it.
The summer before COVID-19 hit, nine of us made a road trip to Oklahoma to meet my Grammy’s family. This trip was one of my all-time favorites. I met so many new family members, some of whom I still remain friends with. Folks came in from all over the country and even Europe for what ended up being a family reunion of sorts.
While in Oklahoma, my great aunt Sally made sure we visited Indian territory, walked the halls of the Gilcrease Art Museum which has on exhibit an Indian basket once owned by my great-great-grandmother. We also explored the Gathering Place, an award-winning experiential park located on banks of the Arkansas River, stopped at the Mohawk Zoo and enjoyed a tour of my great-great-great-grandmother’s home, located in Tulsa’s historic district.
Not one to miss opportunities to explore, my family made sure on the drive to Oklahoma that we stopped in Nashville for the night. We visited the Parthenon and took a trolley tour of the city. Heading back home we stayed in St. Louis. Grammy insisted we walk down to the Mississippi River to the Gateway to the West arch and museum, a place she frequented as a child
Looking back, I realize how lucky I have been to travel so extensively, something I sometimes forget to appreciate. My family’s love of West Virginia means my cousins and I have also explored the Mountain State. A few years ago, for my birthday, we spent three days at Blennerhasset Island. This trip included lunch with Margert Blennerhasset. We also toured the estate and island, visited Parkersburg’s Farmers Market, and rode the ferry across the Ohio River.
When COVID-19 hit that first summer it meant we weren’t willing to make a trip to Maine as planned. My Grammy rented a cabin at Blackwater Falls instead. During that trip we visited Berkely Springs and soaked our feet in the same hot water springs George Washington had as a young soldier. We drove up to the Dolly Sods and were truly impressed with its grandeur and even though some of us grumbled, we climbed to the top of Seneca Rocks and took photographs of ourselves to celebrate our perseverance.
We have all visited the West Virginia State Museum more times than I can remember, rode the Cass Scenic Railroad, went tubing a weekend at Winterplace and have even kayaked the Tug River (where we had a blast, though we ended up wet and soggy).
Our family’s most recent road trip was this past Christmas when we drove to the Outer Banks, North Carolina. The Chesapeake Bay tunnel was a cool feature of this trip, as it took us underwater for several miles. We stayed in Nag’s Head, visiting the Wright Brothers’ Museum, the aquarium on Roanoke Island, the Lost Colony (who knew?) and both the Cape Hatteras and Bodie Island Lighthouses. We got up early every morning with my Grammy and watched the sun come up, kayaked an old logging canal, enjoyed homecooked meals around the table, flew a kite (something you can’t do in the mountains) and in the evenings we played games.
In the day-to-day hustle of staying caught up with homework, helping Poppy care for the farm animals, and assisting Mom with chores, I don’t often have time to stop and appreciate what a gift spending time with my family can be. I have found that the best thing about our road trips isn’t so much what I see or where we go as it is the time I spend with my cousins and aunts.
Sure, traveling with so many people means our cars are filled with luggage that is stuck between our feet (and sometimes on our laps.) But, being stuck in the backseat with my cousins also means we share in conversations and stories. We play games and listen to music. At lunch, we pull into a rest stop, stretch our legs, and gather around a picnic table to enjoy bologna sandwiches and cookies. We eat and laugh. We poke fun at Grammy and each other and laugh some more. I wouldn’t trade these memories for anything else.
It’s true, the women in our family believe the goal of our semi-annual road trips is to equip my cousins and me to be articulate, grounded, and well-rounded adults. But we kids would argue that while these road trips might do that, in truth they better prepare us for life in that we learn how to spend quality time doing nothing but enjoying each other’s company and building memories. And, that I would argue is a skill set that will most successfully carry us through life in hard times. Thanks, Grammy and Mom(s).