A consistent feeling follows me as the weather gets cooler, as grass begins to frost, as leaves begin to fall, as snowflakes tickle the tops of the trees. A constant feeling and reminder that December is not trailing far behind.
Its silent footsteps follow mine as the memories that connect to this month kindle in my heart. A cold fog falls over the car windows as little hands make fingerprints that dance across the glass. The fingers write names and draw hearts on the layer of mist, sending messages to those who are lucky enough to see.
December is for footprints in the snow and boots tracking in white prints. It is for red fingertips, shared blankets and tips of noses turning pink from the cold.
December is for testing to see if you could see your breath in the frosty air, it’s for rewatching movies and laughing at the same parts every year.
It is for cold mornings, and racing down snowy hills testing how fast you are on the new sled you found in your garage that morning. The little eyes of babies watching snow fall for the first time, bundled in the softest scarf, staring in wonder. December is for making memories, reliving old ones, and remembering those moments from the past.
I view December as a month where all can be made beautiful. For when the grass is dried out from the cold, a blanket of snow covers it creating a new life for the greenery. When all melts into slush, children view them as puddles, sloshing and jumping through the sidewalk with smiles painted on their faces. When rain falls and freezes over, possible ice skating races come into view. Kids hear about Santa for the first time, they hear about the base of their religion, they see snow, they build a snowman for the first time, they try on mittens, hats and earmuffs just to scream until they are taken off.
December is for those who are waiting for another chance around this time of year. December is for those wanting to be surrounded by whom they love once again. I believe December is for new goals and continued memories. I am very grateful I get to experience a month like December, where some are searching to be found, and others are continuously finding more and more reasons to keep searching for this feeling hidden in the month of December.