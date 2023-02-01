Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

William Dudley Pelley, R. G. Newbold

William Dudley Pelley (right), former leader of the Silver Shirts, is escorted from jail to Federal Court at Indianapolis, Aug. 3, 1942, where he testified in his trial on charges of sedition. U.S. Deputy Marshal R. G. Newbold is at left. Other man not identified.

 AP file photo

In recent years, America has seen a rise in nationalism and fascism since the presidency of Donald Trump. But the history of American fascism goes much further back than the Trump presidency. In fact, it goes back to the birth of fascism.

One of the first fascist groups was the Silver Legion of America, which formed in 1936 and was headed by William Dudley Pelley. The group would be known to attack civil rights activists. They held a major rally in 1939 at Madison Square Garden.

