William Dudley Pelley (right), former leader of the Silver Shirts, is escorted from jail to Federal Court at Indianapolis, Aug. 3, 1942, where he testified in his trial on charges of sedition. U.S. Deputy Marshal R. G. Newbold is at left. Other man not identified.
In recent years, America has seen a rise in nationalism and fascism since the presidency of Donald Trump. But the history of American fascism goes much further back than the Trump presidency. In fact, it goes back to the birth of fascism.
One of the first fascist groups was the Silver Legion of America, which formed in 1936 and was headed by William Dudley Pelley. The group would be known to attack civil rights activists. They held a major rally in 1939 at Madison Square Garden.
However, fascism died down during the second World War and the immediate post-war era. But during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, fascism reappeared once more. This time, it was the Ku Klux Klan that led the fascists. Many terrorist attacks occurred and lynchings increased after the Civil Rights Act was passed. But due to more crackdowns by the government, fascism went back underground.
In 2016, Donald Trump was elected president. Trump openly supported the fascists and nationalists. When he got elected, he began his presidency by shutting down immigration from Muslim nations. Then his border wall policy led to the building of what was essentially concentration camps. He continued his reign of terror by tear gassing Black Lives Matter protesters on his way to a photo op. And his most ruthless crime was his attempted coup on January 6, 2022.
So why is the history of fascism so important? It is mainly because those who tried to install Trump as a dictator are now trying to cover up this history. New “patriotic education” programs are trying to corrupt the minds of youth to fascism and Nazism.
Patriotic education programs, first created by Donald Trump, are created to promote a white nationalist and fascist viewpoint. By not teaching about America’s racial injustice, they claim that slave owners were good people and the slaves were simply volunteering. Patriotic education programs are bad because they programs promote a blatant fascist ideology and must be stopped.
According to Harvardpolitics.com, “Artificially injecting into our education system is therefore dangerous and has the potential to be inaccurate, if not revisionist.”
So what can be done? Firstly, educate the masses on the history of American fascism. Then begin mass, peaceful protests against fascist legislators and encourage them to resign. Then peel back the patriotic education programs and teach the youth about the darker sides of American history. This will help people not repeat the mistakes of past generations. Because if nothing is done about the rise of American fascism and Nazism, then America is doomed.