On March 13, 2023, the Biden administration approved the Willow Project, a massive oil drilling project that will take place at the National Petroleum Reserve on Alaska’s North Slope. The project aims to produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil each day throughout the next 30 years.

Now this is when things get controversial: the project is also estimated to emit around 240 million metric tons of carbon into the atmosphere, which is around the same amount that 60 coal-fired power plants produce. It’s no question that the Willow Project will increase our planet’s climate change and global warming issue. This raises the question is the Willow Project really the right thing to do?

