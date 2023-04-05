President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One for a trip to San Diego to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
Demonstrators protest against the Biden administration’s approval of the Willow oil-drilling project before a scheduled speech by Biden at the Department of the Interior in Washington, March 21.
Patrick Semansky | AP file photo
Evan Vucci | AP file photo
Supporters say a major oil project President Joe Biden is OK'ing on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope represents an economic lifeline for Indigenous communities while environmentalists say it runs counter to his climate goals.
On March 13, 2023, the Biden administration approved the Willow Project, a massive oil drilling project that will take place at the National Petroleum Reserve on Alaska’s North Slope. The project aims to produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil each day throughout the next 30 years.
Now this is when things get controversial: the project is also estimated to emit around 240 million metric tons of carbon into the atmosphere, which is around the same amount that 60 coal-fired power plants produce. It’s no question that the Willow Project will increase our planet’s climate change and global warming issue. This raises the question is the Willow Project really the right thing to do?
The Willow Project was proposed by ConocoPhillips. Conoco Phillips is a Houston-based energy company that has been exploring the idea of drilling in Alaska for a long time. In 2020, the project was approved by the Trump administration. They were originally approved to construct five drill pads, but the number was ultimately dropped to three later on. Conoco does have valid leases in the area, but the drilling was paused until this year when President Joe Biden gave them the greenlight. Giving Conoco the greenlight goes back on a campaign promise that Biden made back in 2020 while running for president. He promised to end all oil and gas drilling on public lands and waters, but the Willow Project goes against exactly that.
Despite having that greenlight to go ahead, it is still unclear when the actual drilling will start. Environmental groups have been filing claims against the project and are hoping for an injunction to block the project from going forward. Plus, the Willow Project can only be done in the winter because it needs ice roads to build the rest of the oil pipeline, and Alaska’s winter ends sometime in April, which would give them no time. So, if the injunction is successful, that would block the project for at least a year.
The oil pipeline also needs to be fully constructed before any type of oil production can begin, further delaying the project. This could mean that it could be years before we see any advancement in the Willow Project.
The Willow Project is heavily opposed by many Americans. Many Alaskans that live near where the project is supposed to be are concerned about the environmental and health impacts that the massive oil drilling could have. There is also the situation of many of the native species living in Alaska having their habitats destroyed from the amount of space the project will take up and how much carbon it will release.
The Alaskans aren’t the only ones advocating opposition for the Willow Project. The project has gone viral on various social media platforms with the hashtag #StopWillow. Environmentalist groups have had an increasing presence online over the past couple days. Some of these groups have even referred to the Willow Project as a “carbon bomb.” They want to spread awareness to the community about climate change and global warming and the effect Willow would have.
Over one million letters from Americans have been sent to the White House protesting the project and asking for it to be stopped. A Change.org petition has recently hit over 3 million signatures and is continuing to grow.
Even though the project is mostly opposed, there is still some support. Alaskan lawmakers believe that the project will create jobs, boost domestic energy production and lower the country’s reliance on oil from other countries. A few of these lawmakers visited the White House, urging the president to approve the project. Some Alaskan groups near the North Slope believe that the project could also bring money to the region for things like health care and education.
Ultimately, a major factor in deciding if the Willow Project is the right thing to do or not is the impact it could have on climate change and global warming of our planet. Climate change and global warming are a huge issue in our world today. Climate change is the long-term shifts of temperature and weather patterns, and global warming is the long-term heating of Earth’s surface. Both are caused by greenhouse gas, fossil fuels and carbon being released into the atmosphere. Both climate change and global warming heavily affect our Earth. Some things that stem from climate change and global warming are rising sea levels, melting glaciers, and shifts in plant blooming times.
Something that is mostly associated with climate change and global warming is the melting ice caps in Antarctica. Many polar bears are losing their homes because of the rising temperatures that come from carbon in the atmosphere. The Willow Project would push this issue even further. Many native species in Alaska would lose their homes and the tundra would eventually be destroyed from heavy global warming. As we look at the effect that the Willow Project would have on our environment, I think that it is not the right thing to do.