The past two years have been less than ideal, but that should not jade our view going into the new year. Finding ways to make every day count even when there are those days that feel arbitrary and lazy is a great way that you can make sure to utilize this year correctly. From fitness to finding time for you, here are some tips for you going into 2022.
Last year was the year that I personally began to enjoy going to the gym and made it a focal point in my life. From my own experience, once you get past the first month of working out, you can learn to make it a habit that you enjoy. I cannot imagine how my weeks would be without working out, it is an outlet that relieves stress and allows you to grow stronger physically and mentally. If you are wary about starting, look up YouTube videos or, even better, find a friend who is already interested in fitness. Chances are they will be more than happy to teach you your way around the gym. Starting to form this habit in 2022 can allow you to start this year off correctly despite all the hectic energy leading up to it.
Make sure to take some time for introspection this year. Learning from past experiences is vital. If you learn from the past, they can be viewed as lessons instead of mistakes. As a senior in high school, there is a lot up in the air going into the college application process and the last semester of high school that awaits me. I have to find times during the day to reflect on all that I have accomplished in order to get to where I am and how to keep going in order to continue this trajectory. Finding ways to implement past lessons into the new year is something that I personally will be focusing on as it will allow me to grow even more as a person this year.
The new year is a time for new beginnings for better or worse. Making sure that you use this new start for something positive in 2022 is up to you, but I encourage you to start things that you will look back proudly on a year from now.