This year, two weeks of my summer was spent at the UNESCO Center For Peace summer camp, an international camp featuring a STEAM and a model United Nations program, with the overall platform of solving global issues.

The international camp became a pivotal moment in my life and the two weeks that I spent there really opened my eyes to the world, and all it has to offer.

