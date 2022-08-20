This year, two weeks of my summer was spent at the UNESCO Center For Peace summer camp, an international camp featuring a STEAM and a model United Nations program, with the overall platform of solving global issues.
The international camp became a pivotal moment in my life and the two weeks that I spent there really opened my eyes to the world, and all it has to offer.
Upon arriving I realized that the vast majority of the camp’s student population and facilitators spoke Spanish, with English being their second language. I am willing to bet that the only people who were native English speakers were me, my brother and another girl from Canada. Realizing this was scary, not for any other reason than coming to the understanding that I knew I would have trouble making connections due to the language barrier.
The first three days were hard. It was near to impossible to jump into conversations or even to start them all together. I found myself in a bathroom stall begging my mother to let me come home and only take the classes. However, my dad convinced my mom to make me stay. He knew that this would be a learning experience, and as someone who is almost 18 I need to learn how to solve problems on my own.
After realizing that no one was coming to my rescue, making friends was my only option. I wanted to learn some Spanish, even if it was just a little bit, so I began asking other girls to teach me some words in Spanish. Even though it was hard, I kept on pushing myself to talk to people. I began using any English-speaking opportunity I could. I met incredible people who taught me Spanish, showed me their culture, and introduced me to a whole new world of friendship and possibilities. By the end of the first week I had made more friends than I thought I would. Some of those friends I still talk to today.
This camp was the first time I had the privilege to participate in a Model United Nations session, I learned a lot and challenged my brain to think of solutions. I learned from the other delegates as well, observing them and seeking their advice. I learned about the 2030 agenda, global issues, and listened to the lectures taught by the many intelligent guest speakers that were brought in.
When signing up for this camp I expected it to simply be a camp about government, but it was so much more. It broadened my horizon, it gave me friends, and with the trips to New York and Washington, D.C., I got to see so much and also got to see my friends around me learn and grow.
The final nights were the hardest, knowing that I would have to leave the people I had grown so close to, on the very last night lots of crying ensued. I personally am not one to cry at the end of camps, but this one felt different. Not only was I so proud that I had managed to make friends with people who spoke a different language and had such vastly different cultures, but I had also stuck it out and learned so much by doing so.
My parents not allowing me to go home was one of the best things that happened to me in those two weeks. I am so thankful that I got to experience the UNESCO Center for Peace summer camp, and it will always be a fond memory for me to look back on.