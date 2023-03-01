Ramadan is an Islamic holiday practiced by Muslims all over the world. It is a month where Muslims abstain from eating in the daytime and indulging in pleasures such as listening to music, watching TV and even sexual intimacy.
It is a month for improving as a person and strengthening your spiritual and religious self. Ramadan and Eid (the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan) are American holidays, as they are a big part of the lives of many Americans.
Iftaars (the dinner to break the fast), are held at the White House during Ramadan, a centuries old tradition, which was started in 1805 by President Thomas Jefferson. The month of Ramadan is coming soon, (predicted to be on March 22), and here are some ways that you can prepare.
1. Start making up fasts from before or do extra fasts to prepare yourself. If you missed fasts last year due to your period or being sick last Ramadan, and haven’t already made up your fasts, this is the best time to start doing that.
Mondays and Thursdays are traditionally sunnah — encouraged because the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), did them on those days. You should start sooner rather than later so that you can make up as many as you need/want.
2. Start reading a translation of the Quran. A lot of people spend time reading their holy books, (e.i. Torah, Bible, Quran). Since the Quran is in Arabic, most Muslims are able to read it, but not understand it (like myself). This is why it is important to not only read the original Arabic version, but also the translated English version, so that you can understand the meaning and really benefit from reading it.
Spend 15-20 minutes a day reading the translation. I’ve found that it is actually quite interesting. You can find a translation of the Quran in any language. If you speak English, I would suggest getting a translation in modern English so that it is easier to understand. I have an English and Spanish translation. You can find these at Amazon or your local mosque.
3. Break bad habits and develop good habits. If you want to take advantage of Ramadan this year (i.e., aiming to have the best Ramadan ever and getting the most out of it), you can try to break any bad habits of yours. This can be different for everyone.
If you have any addictions, this is the perfect time to start getting off of them. By addictions I don’t just mean vapes and drugs. Self-harm, (such as cutting, burning, binging/purging) is a form of an addictive habit or coping mechanism and can make your Ramadan (and life) harder than it has to be, so it’s important to get help as soon as possible. People don’t choose to have bad habits of course, or develop an addiction to anything, but it’s important to take your health, mental and physical, into account this Ramadan.
4. If you are not Muslim, go with a Muslim friend to the mosque. Many non-Muslims go with their Muslim friends to observe how Ramadan is practiced and celebrated. Some even take part in fasting for a day or two. If you have a Muslim friend, ask them about fasting or going to the mosque with them. They would be more than happy to take you. This is a good way to learn about their religion and practices.
Keep working hard, and remember that change starts slowly.