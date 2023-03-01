Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ramadan is an Islamic holiday practiced by Muslims all over the world. It is a month where Muslims abstain from eating in the daytime and indulging in pleasures such as listening to music, watching TV and even sexual intimacy.

It is a month for improving as a person and strengthening your spiritual and religious self. Ramadan and Eid (the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan) are American holidays, as they are a big part of the lives of many Americans.

