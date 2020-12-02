“It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving,” — Mother Theresa.
We have so much to be thankful for amid the holiday seasons, even if this year’s holidays are celebrated a little differently. I’m pretty sure everyone is excited for 2020 to come to an end. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, all the changes regarding schools and sports, and the division of our country due to the presidential election, it would be easy to describe this year as utter chaos. However, I have learned to appreciate the little things, like being able to spend more time with my family while doing virtual school, having a roof over my head and food on the table and my ability to give back.
In Charleston alone, there are many food pantries open for donations, and The Mission is always accepting gently used clothing. Many claim that serving costs money or material objects, but it is truly any random act of kindness.
Volunteering at animal shelters is an easy and fun way to serve our fur friends.
Though you can’t go inside to help your neighbors this year, hanging Christmas lights for them is a kind gesture that will always be appreciated. Raking leaves or shoveling snow for elders in your neighborhood is a great use of time that can bring joy to others.
As we near the end of 2020, a year like no other, our ability to serve others remains unchanged.