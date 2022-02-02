Over the past couple of years, we have seen a dramatic increase of violence in American schools. While most of us have watched these tragedies from the comfort of our homes, some children in America have watched horrific things from a short distance. Experts are calling this phenomenon an epidemic of violent behaviors among the adolescent age group. Behaviors that were once unheard of have become common news stories.
In America, there’s a new normal for school-aged children. That normal, in fact, is the possibility of encountering violence when we walk through those front doors every weekday morning. Our new normal has transformed itself into our worst possible nightmare.
The deadly Columbine High School shooting is often referred to as America’s first school shooting, due to both its calendar date and the nature of the events that took place. On April 20, 1999, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold killed 15 of their peers with assault rifles. Since the Columbine shooting, copycat outbursts of violence have erupted across the United States of America. In the past 22 years, since Columbine, there have been over 200 school shootings. Harris and Klebold started this epidemic that we struggle with daily in the school system.
A more recent example of this tragedy would be the shooting of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Student Nikolas Cruz killed 17 school members before he was captured by police. The community of Parkland was ripped to shreds as victims were honored and ceremonies took place. Both Columbine and Stoneman Douglas High School have been forever changed thanks to school violence, along with thousands of other schools in America. Yet, despite these alarming statistics, schools are found not knowing how to cope. They don’t know how to deal, process or move on from these disasters, whether it’s their own personal experience or just the noise surrounding them.
Speaking of these, there are ways to help prevent acts of violence from occurring in your school. For example, some high schools have resorted to requiring each student to walk through a metal detector upon entrance. Similarly, some schools have a clear backpack policy or may install security cameras. One popular method of coping is to hire a school resource officer — a trained police officer who spends their day protecting their assigned school.
Although this type of technology may have not been as easily obtained in 1999 with the Columbine shooting, perhaps they could have helped prevent the Stoneman Douglas shooting. Simple solutions such as a greater awareness of one’s surroundings could also be of assistance in not only school violence situations, but in any public setting.
A common theme we see with both shootings is the fact that the killers were all labeled by their classmates as “social outcasts.” We can wonder if these kids would have been more accepted, if they would commit such horrendous acts. If Klebold, Harris and Cruz were simply taken better care of by their families, friends, teachers and even strangers, would things be different?