There have been many dystopian books written about authoritarian worlds and the dangers of fascism, totalitarianism and communism. However, the book “It Can’t Happen Here,” written in 1930s America, has more connections with modern politics than “1984”, ”The Handmaid’s Tale” or “Fahrenheit 451.” So, what is “It Can’t Happen Here” and why is it important to modern politics?

“It Can’t Happen Here” is a fictional tale published in 1935 by Sinclair Lewis. The book details the rise of an authoritarian president named “Buzz Windrip” through the eyes of a journalist named Doremus Jessup, who lives in Fort Beulah, Vermont. Throughout the book, Jessup shares his hatred for Windrip and his fascist policies, which include removing all rights from people of color and women.

