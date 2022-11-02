There have been many dystopian books written about authoritarian worlds and the dangers of fascism, totalitarianism and communism. However, the book “It Can’t Happen Here,” written in 1930s America, has more connections with modern politics than “1984”, ”The Handmaid’s Tale” or “Fahrenheit 451.” So, what is “It Can’t Happen Here” and why is it important to modern politics?
“It Can’t Happen Here” is a fictional tale published in 1935 by Sinclair Lewis. The book details the rise of an authoritarian president named “Buzz Windrip” through the eyes of a journalist named Doremus Jessup, who lives in Fort Beulah, Vermont. Throughout the book, Jessup shares his hatred for Windrip and his fascist policies, which include removing all rights from people of color and women.
Windrip goes on to win the election and soon orchestrates a military coup and becomes a dictator. Jessup is soon hunted down by the new autocratic government for his liberal views. The book ends with Jessup joining an underground resistance movement and fighting against Windrip’s dictatorship.
So why is “It Can’t Happen Here” important to modern politics? There are several reasons why, the first being the title itself. Most Americans believe that our democracy simply is impervious to a fascist government and a dictatorship could never arise in America. However, the Trump presidency proved this notion wrong.
On Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob made up of Trump supporters went to the U.S. Capitol in order to stop the certification of votes that would give Joe Biden the presidency. This coup ultimately failed and Trump left the Oval Office on Inauguration Day. This coup proves that while it was unsuccessful, there is still a chance someone could learn from the mistakes made by the far right and carry out a successful coup later.
Another is the fact that the rise of Wildrip in the book is similar to the rise of multiple far-right politicians in both America and Europe. Wildrip went on a platform of anti-corruption and anti-semitism, something that the GOP and other fascist groups have been using. A final dark lesson that can be learned from the book is how the will of the people can be swayed to support a would be fascist dictator. In the book, Wildrip used immigration, rising equality and other liberal ideas and made them sound anti-American and supporting foreign powers. A growing number of authoritarian politicians in the GOP used similar issues to drive people into supporting him and other far-right politicians.
In the end, I encourage people to read this book because of the reasons listed. After all, if we can show that we the people do not approve of rising authoritarianism and fascism, then we may have a chance at avoiding what has happened in Russia, Hungary, Turkey, and other nations that have fallen to the far right.