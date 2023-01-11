Before computers were invented, the typewriter was a common way for people to write out, or rather, type their ideas more efficiently onto paper.
There were some inconveniences the typewriter had that the computer doesn’t, such as typewriters are harder to carry around and one mistake on a typewriter could potentially ruin your document. But computers have their own, arguably worse, problems.
A computer, unlike a typewriter that can only be used for writing, has many functions for different reasons. How could this possibly be a bad thing? Well, with its many functions (and its infinite access to the World Wide Web), comes infinite distractions. When you go and sit down to write a story or even work on an assignment, you can get distracted and open a tab, involuntarily setting your work back, instead of getting it done ASAP.
Another setback of having a computer instead of a typewriter is the screen glare. Many of us find ourselves with strained eyes and headaches after staring at a screen for hours, even if we weren’t even working hard, but watching TikToks instead (it happens to the best of us). That problem would no longer exist with typewriters.
Some lawyers and writers still use typewriters for their utility and the fact that it gets the work done for them. If we brought back typewriters dedicated solely to writing and getting work typed, the problem of procrastination and distractions would be mostly eliminated. We would be able to write our work or finish our assignments without opening a billion tabs in the background.
It may seem questionable, and slightly unreasonable, but bringing back typewriters would probably be the best thing for anyone who writes. Whether for work, school, home or fun, if you write, you would benefit with a typewriter. You could use your phone and computer for fun and other important things, but if you needed to write an essay for school or a short story to pass time, you would go to your typewriter.