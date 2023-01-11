Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Before computers were invented, the typewriter was a common way for people to write out, or rather, type their ideas more efficiently onto paper.

There were some inconveniences the typewriter had that the computer doesn’t, such as typewriters are harder to carry around and one mistake on a typewriter could potentially ruin your document. But computers have their own, arguably worse, problems.

