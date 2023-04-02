With new and different waves of beliefs and trends washing over society and challenging things like gender roles, many traditional roles of women have been under the microscope for questioning. What if she wants to work? What if she chose to stay at home? Is it really her choice or is she just conforming to the hierarchical society that she has known her whole life?
Many people have started to believe that a woman staying at home and nurturing her family is backward or complying with traditional gender roles. The latter may be true, but there is nothing wrong with that.
In a heterosexual marriage between a man and woman, there is nothing wrong with a man choosing to provide, and a woman choosing to nurture, (as there is nothing wrong with the situation being reversed either). If a woman excels educationally and gets whatever degrees or jobs she wants, but later chooses to become a homemaker after having children, she isn’t oppressed or brainwashed, she’s making a choice.
For people to tell educated women that them choosing traditional familial roles is them being blinded by the patriarchy is ironic, since apparently the patriarchy was dictating their lives before, but now another force is.
My mother went to school in Pakistan to become an electrical engineer, and after receiving her degree, she chose to stay at home and take care of my three younger siblings and me.
After years of being a homemaker, she found her true calling in education, and started the first Islamic private school in the state of West Virginia. Later, as her school grew and the years passed, she found an online program at Harvard University for a Masters program in Education Leadership. She applied, not thinking she would be accepted. She will be traveling to Boston for her orientation this summer.
Women who stay at home aren’t brainwashed or oppressed, they are doing what they want. One could argue that some of them could be pressured to stay at home, but that could apply to women who work as well. Telling women that everything they do is a result of some other external force is wrong because it doesn’t give them responsibility for their actions or choices and makes it seem like they don’t have the same autonomy as men do. That’s not fighting for gender equality. Letting women choose what they want to do and how to live their lives is gender equality.