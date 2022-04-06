Track and field events are some of the most popular adaptive sports. Track and field is a spring sport in Kanawha County, while cross country running is a fall sport. Track and field events were included in the first Paralympic Games in 1960 in Rome, and have the largest number of athletes and contests.
Participants in the adaptive track and field are athletes with varying disabilities, including cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, amputations, visual issues, cognitive impairments, short stature, spina bifida and other physical disabilities. The competition program includes running events, throwing and jumping events, relay events, and the marathon.
Some of the running events are 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, 1600 meters and 3200 meters. Other distances and relays can also be offered.
Athletes may compete in a wheelchair, using a prosthetic (artificial limb), or with the assistance of a guide. Throwing events for middle school include shot put and discus. At other events, clubs and javelins can be thrown. Throwing can take place from either a seated or standing position. There are also jumping events.
You must become classified to compete in sanctioned track and field events. Classification tells you who is eligible to compete as a parathlete and groups these eligible parathletes in classes based on activity limitation as stated by their disability.
The Challenged Athlete Foundation supports these athletes by providing grants for equipment and monetary grants for travel to events. They also provide the CAF Adaptive Track and Field Program to support middle and high school student athletes with in-person and virtual coaching and resources.
The Challenged Athlete Foundation provided me with a racing wheelchair to use for track events for John Adams Middle School. So far, I have done the 100-meter and 400-meter races and the shot put and discus throws all as a 7th grader. I will be competing this spring as an 8th grader. There is currently a parathlete with visual impairment, competing in Kanawha County, too. His name is Drew Moorman and he goes to Andrew Jackson Middle. I hope to meet him at the next track meet and talk to him about our experiences.
Other organizations besides Challenged Athletes Foundation that support parathletes are Move United, ABC Medical, J Rob Foundation, and SurfGimp Foundation. You may also find local organizations that support parathletes such as Spina Bifida Coalitions and Associations and Cerebral Palsy Associations and Veterans Associations.