We are in the middle of hockey season right now. I wrote earlier for FlipSide about my Cincinnati sled hockey team. We also have a sled hockey team in Charleston, the Charleston Thunder. This team does not travel but practices every Monday night at the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena. We would love to have people come and watch us practice and scrimmage. We are always looking for new players and our team can provide all the equipment you need. You do not need to know anything about hockey to start.
Sled hockey is hockey, modified for those who cannot stand up to skate. Instead, you sit in a sled and propel yourself with two sticks. The sled is balanced on two ice skating blades. The sticks are regular hockey sticks on one end and have sharp edges on the other to push into the ice to move. Sled hockey is an amazingly fast sport, with lots of physical contact. Playing sled hockey will increase your balance and your physical fitness very quickly.
All the hockey rules are the same. Sled hockey is under USA Hockey, disabled division. There is also blind hockey, hard of hearing hockey and special hockey. Each one has different adaptations for the people who play. The goal is still to put the puck in the net.
There are tournaments throughout the season that USA teams can go to if they want. The two big tournaments are the NHL Classic, which was just held in Wayne, New Jersey and the Disabled Festival or D Fest, which will be held in April in Pittsburgh.
Sled hockey began in Europe in a rehabilitation hospital and is usually called sledge hockey there and in Canada. It is a Paralympic sport and the USA has won four gold medals (2018, 2014, 2010, 2002) and one bronze medal (2006). Many wounded warriors from the military play sled hockey. Check our team out at www.charlestonwvsledhockey.com or come and watch one of our practices (Monday 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.) to see what this exciting sport is all about.