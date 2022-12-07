Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

U.S. player Megan Rapinoe holds the trophy after winning the Women’s World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 7, 2019.

 Claude Paris | AP file photo

Whenever we look at professional sports, sometimes even college sports, one thing is obvious: media coverage, funding and attention are handed to the male athletes 95% of the time. It is so strange to me why so little is done to change this. I strongly believe that this needs to change. Unequal pay for women is a violation of rights they have worked so hard for. Both males and females have spent countless hours, putting in work. Female athletes deserve an equal pay too.

Both men AND women have the physical talent and drive to play their respective sports, but the men are making quite a lot more than the women are. While pay for women has improved over the years a little bit, the gap is still an unacceptable margin.

