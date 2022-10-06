It’s homecoming week for the Herbert Hoover Huskies as we look into Thursday's senior vs. staff volleyball game. Students and teachers have signed up to go head to head to promote school spirit. Who will win? Let’s find out!
One of my favorite teachers, Anita King, is the referee for the match. She is the girls volleyball coach for Hoover High and has been to multiple state tournaments throughout her seasons. Many of the athletic directors and coaches showed out for this event.
The volleyball players at Hoover were especially excited for this event because they get to showcase their hard work and talent. It’s 2:30 p.m., and the teachers are in the lead. Students are running and falling on the ground, trying to score a couple points to get ahead.
With 20 minutes left on the clock, students have scored 5 points. Each team is now huddled up to chat about game plans. They disperse and the match is on! Students score a point right from the get go. The student section’s hearts are racing to see who is going to become victorious. You can feel the tension in the room as the clock is ticking towards the last final minutes of the game. 25-9
I think it’s official that the staff is better than seniors. Good game everyone. Thank you to everyone who has participated in homecoming week. We sold over 500 tickets yesterday to the homecoming dance at $5 a piece.