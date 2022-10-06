Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It’s homecoming week for the Herbert Hoover Huskies as we look into Thursday's senior vs. staff volleyball game. Students and teachers have signed up to go head to head to promote school spirit. Who will win? Let’s find out!

One of my favorite teachers, Anita King, is the referee for the match. She is the girls volleyball coach for Hoover High and has been to multiple state tournaments throughout her seasons. Many of the athletic directors and coaches showed out for this event.

