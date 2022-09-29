Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Herbert Hoover High School met Ripley High in a pre-season basketball scrimmage game at Sissonville High on Sept. 28. Ripley defeated Hoover, 51 to 16.

 Zoe Nunley | Courtesy photo

Herbert Hoover High school faced Ripley High in a pre-season basketball scrimmage at Sissonville High School on Wednesday.

The boys are warmed up and ready to go. Parents from each team gathered to support their kids. Cheering and clapping continues throughout the game.

