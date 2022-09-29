Herbert Hoover High school faced Ripley High in a pre-season basketball scrimmage at Sissonville High School on Wednesday.
The boys are warmed up and ready to go. Parents from each team gathered to support their kids. Cheering and clapping continues throughout the game.
Last week, our boys played Clay County and won by a few points. As you are reading this, imagine shoes scuffling across the court as Ripley scores 44 points with the Huskies at 5 in the first 15 minutes.
The first half ended at 8:20 p.m. with a score of 34-8. The Huskies are the home team this game with Ripley as guest. The boys huddled up with coaches and parents discussing game plans, positions for the next half, and team effort.
At 8:25 p.m. and the buzzer has sounded -- time for the second half. As we start the second half, Hoover's score has been raised to 10. Ripley still has 37. The tension is high as the boys fall while blocking shots. Watching these last two games, I’m really impressed with our valley's high school teams. These boys really put the effort in and leave everything on the court. They take pride in playing.
At 8:33 p.m., the score is 42-16. The whistle was blown as one of our teammates took a serious fall. Thankfully, he is OK.
With a score of 44-17, Ripley passes the ball to … nobody … oh, OK, well. Huskies go for a shot and miss, Ripley steals the ball.
At 46-19, Ripley gets a foul shot. Ripley’ s #0 is tearing up the court with his dunk shots.
At 50-23, the Huskies still hold out hope for a win. With three minutes left, let’s see what they do. Ripley scores 52-23. Foul shot completed by Ripley. Huskies make a comeback and miss the shot.
One minute left. Huskies run down the court and Ripley takes over. Fans are interacting with the crowd as it comes down to the final seconds. The buzzer sounds and Ripley has won this scrimmage, 51-16.