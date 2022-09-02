Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Cross country season has started, and to run a mile in this humidity is not for the weak.

Cross country is a sport in which teams and individuals run in a long distance race in the open air or occasional rain. Cross country courses may consist of dirt, gravel, grass and hills. Our season for Nitro kicked off at the beginning of August, and lasts until the end of September/early October depending on what scheduling entitles. Our team has made strides to return to states like our previous season.

