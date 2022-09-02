Cross country season has started, and to run a mile in this humidity is not for the weak.
Cross country is a sport in which teams and individuals run in a long distance race in the open air or occasional rain. Cross country courses may consist of dirt, gravel, grass and hills. Our season for Nitro kicked off at the beginning of August, and lasts until the end of September/early October depending on what scheduling entitles. Our team has made strides to return to states like our previous season.
Last season, our three girl seniors, Nicole Donato, Danielle Ward and Patricia Ward made it to states. Foreign exchange student Nicole Donato from Italy, received fourth place. As the 2022 season starts, we remember our last season when our boys team finished in fifth place in the Kanawha County Championship, held at Meadowood Park in Tornado.
As a high school runner, you have to go the distance and run 3 miles, while middle school students run 2 miles. Our coaches have an amazing approach and work ethic to help all runners to stay motivated and positive. Our coaches consist of Chrystal Legros, Ellen Cantaral, Joe Stevens and George Aulenbacher. With their training and expertise, if a student has never ran before, these coaches are willing and able to help on and off the course.
Our practices are held at Ridenour Lake, where we alternate a different workout every day in order to get miles in and adapt to the course. Our course has everything a cross country runner could need — hills, dirt, gravel, scenery and occasional ducking and geese.
The challenge of being a cross country runner is modifying to the weather, surroundings, courses and time. Running cross country can be a year-round sport that all ages can participate in. Whether you are just starting at your own pace or on a fast track, cross country is a sport that your mind, body, and soul must be prepared for when going the distances.
As the weeks progress into fall, the weather has been progressively cooler which makes running a lot less draining. More is to come as the season continues, with our first meet being held Sept. 3, at Cabell Midland High School. Striding out for another successful season.
Advice from two of our coaches to future runners and those interested in cross country:
“If you want an activity to participate in that works out your whole body and mind, cross country is a great sport for you. It is an activity that you really can practice anywhere. All you need is a pair of good running shoes, the get up and motivation to just start one day. If you stick with running consistently you can see so much progress from where you started to where you are currently. It is a sport that you can set goals for yourself and meet those goals, if you put the miles in running. In my mind, that helps you develop self confidence in yourself, that you can truly do anything. Lastly, cross country running is a lifetime sport.” — Coach Ellen Cantaral
“I like to encourage people to run cross country because it’s a sport that anyone, at any age or ability can do. Cross country can be competitive or self paced. One of the things I love the most is how supportive athletes are of one another and how team truly becomes family.” — Coach Chrystal Legros