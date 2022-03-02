What is the fastest growing wheelchair sport in the world? It is wheelchair tennis. Tennis is played year-round, but at the local middle and high schools, it is a spring sport, so I choose it as my adaptive sport for March.
Wheelchair tennis began when Brad Parks, a young man paralyzed in a skiing accident, started playing with a fellow rehab patient in 1976. People can use either a manual or electric wheelchair to play wheelchair tennis. As with wheelchair basketball, a sports chair is most suitable and most widely used. All other equipment is the same, as are the courts of play.
Wheelchair tennis is an integrated sport, meaning an able-bodied person can play against someone using a wheelchair. There are only two differences in the rules. The wheelchair player can let the ball bounce twice before returning it and the second bounce may happen outside the court.
Wheelchair tennis has been part of the Paralympic Games since 1992 and has been played at all four Grand Slams since 2007. It has its own professional tour with over 160 tournaments in 40 countries and is played in every region of the world. Many colleges now have wheelchair tennis teams.
In West Virginia, to play wheelchair tennis, you would join USTA MidWest Tennis. This organization offers grant money for lessons and tennis wheelchairs and sponsors several tournaments. I took third place in a tournament in Cincinnati in August.
One famous tennis player is Emmie Kaiser who is from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area. Emmie is a 3-time Paralympian, in both singles and doubles for women’s wheelchair tennis. I was lucky to take a clinic from Emmie in December 2021 near Dayton, Ohio.
Patrick Donaghey, who passed away in 2021, was a local wheelchair tennis player and coach. In 2017, Coach Donaghey was ranked No. 9 in men’s wheelchair singles and No. 10 in men’s wheelchair doubles in the USA. I took tennis lessons from the YMCA of the Kanawha Valley from Coach Donaghey for many years.
For those interested in wheelchair tennis lessons, contact the YMCA of the Kanawha Valley or contact me for more information about other coaches.