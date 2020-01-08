Alex Miller was a young man. A normal boy, from Roane County, West Virginia. A guitar player, a church member, and one of the 30 million teens and children who play an organized sport. Now he is part of a different number — those who died while playing sports.
Miller died in September 2019 after collapsing during a football game at Clay County High School, according to the Gazette-Mail.
Sports have always had their share of risks — the Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford University states that of those 30 million children, 3.5 million receive some type of serious injury related to that sport during a season. In addition, the hospital says that nearly one third of all the injuries children experience come from sports, most often in collision sports like wrestling and football — the sport that Miller played.
What happened to him was a rare thing, according to Stanford, but the data also states that deaths in sports most often occur through traumatic brain injuries, which are most common in collision sports. All of this data is part of a trend that has existed for a long time — but do we take it seriously enough? Is there something more we should be doing to keep young athletes safe? And most importantly, did Miller die because we didn’t take it seriously?
First and foremost, to unpack all of this, I wanted to talk to a certified physician on this issue. I interviewed Dr. Melanie Winnings, a pediatrician at South Charleston Pediatrics (for full disclosure, my own pediatrician), on the subject of child and teen sports safety. As it turns out, it isn’t only national statistics that suggest safety is sub par — it’s people right here in town.
Dr. Winnings said that the policy for school safety is fairly minimal — state-licensed trainers are required at the college level, and at high school football games, and that’s it. She sees patients come in several times a week for sports injuries, with muscle strains and sprains being the most common.
Contrary to the Stanford data, she said that “all sports across the board” have a lot of these injuries, not just contact ones. According to her, the main cause is overuse; we can prevent this sort of stuff from happening by ensuring that players rest properly, and don’t strain themselves. Parents, coaches and the athletes themselves probably need to not create so much pressure; even though, to some, myself included, taking a break might seem like common sense. So, is this what happened to Miller? Well, that remains unclear.
I also talked to the superintendent of Roane County Schools, Richard Duncan, to try to find out more about what happened to Alex Miller, and what responses might be made. I did not find out much. Duncan confirmed that an autopsy had been performed, but did not have the results.
He did say, however, that Miller had no history or pre-existing conditions, nor had there been any injury to his knowledge earlier in the game.
I also looked at some data from the National Weather Service, and temperatures did not seem extreme in any way. Duncan explained also that, by state policy, all West Virginia counties must “employ trainers to be present at all senior high school football practices and games,” and that emergency action plans, regular CPR and first aid training, and a variety of special medical devices are all required — all agreeing with Dr. Winnings’ information. But without a cause of death, there isn’t much that can be said about what changes can be made.
I attempted to contact the head football coach at Roane County High School, Paul Burdette, for more information, but never heard back.
I looked at a couple of other sources, to try to find something else out. I confirmed the information that Winnings and Duncan had provided with a release that the West Virginia Legislature made, on the rules requiring trainers. It also said that, since this policy had been implemented, there had been no complaints made about the quality of trainers. However, all of this is pretty obscure, and not many people probably know about the trainer rules, and that they have the opportunity to complain about them. I wanted to contact a trainer, to talk to for some first-hand information, but never heard back.
All in all, this is an issue that doesn’t seem to be getting an enormous amount of attention. The interviews and data that I managed to get from the board didn’t give a lot of information, and most other information that I could find seems to be either vague or outdated. Since Alex Miller died, most people seemed to have completely forgotten about the issue. Should it be getting more attention? I think so. If we aren’t handling sports safety well, then that needs to be fixed, before anyone else gets hurt, or worse.
We might never know for sure what happened to Alex Miller. Autopsies are incredibly confidential, and no one who knows about it seems to want to talk about it — understandable, it was a terrible tragedy. But if there was something that could have been done, we need to know before it happens again.