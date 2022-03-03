Torchbearer He Zihao poses for a photo at the Temple of Heaven after a ceremony for the flame gathering and start of the torch relay of the 2022 Winter Paralympics at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, Wednesday.
The Winter 2022 Paralympic Games will be held in Beijing, China from March 4 through March 13.
The Paralympic Games were started after Sir Guttmann held a sports competition for British World War II veterans with spinal cord injuries in England in 1948. A second competition was held in 1952, when athletes from the Netherlands joined the British athletes.
Some of the para sports that are included in the Winter Paralympic Games are sled (sledge) hockey, alpine skiing, cross county skiing, biathlon, snowboarding and wheelchair curling.
Norwegian Ragnhild Mykebust has the record for most medals during the Winter games. She was awarded 27 medals; 22 were gold. Her medals were for cross county skiing, biathlon and ice sledge racing.
About 600 parathletes will participate in 78 different events, 67 of the athletes are from the USA. Many are wounded warriors and sports are an important part of their rehabilitation.
The paralympic symbols is three elements in red, blue and green. The three elements are from the Latin (I move) and surround a center point. They stand for bringing together parathletes from around the world to compete in a sports venue.