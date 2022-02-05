What is your favorite winter sport? Mine is basketball. And guess what? You can play basketball using a wheelchair.
Here, in the Kanawha Valley, I have played wheelchair basketball with the YMCA Adaptive Basketball team (formerly the Charleston Area Medical Center Challenged Athletes). With this team, everyone uses a chair. This team is not currently playing, due to COVID and due to the passing of our coach, Patrick Donaghey, last year. I have also played with the South Charleston Community Center Youth Leagues (where I was the only chair user) and I am currently playing with the local church basketball league (where I am the only current chair user).
You can use a regular wheelchair to play basketball, but it is better if you have a sports chair. I have a special sports wheelchair that I use for basketball. I received it as a grant from the Challenged Athlete Foundation. A sports wheelchair is a manual chair. It has wheels that are cambered which support a wider wheelchair base. This is to prevent tipping and allows the player to turn quickly on the court. The chair is lightweight and rigid. When all the players are using chairs, they run into each other a lot on the court.
Wheelchair basketball started after World War II, with wounded veterans returning from war. By 1948, there were several teams and a tournament sponsored by the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Wheelchair basketball for women began in the 1960s. Men’s wheelchair basketball became a Paralympic sport in 1960. Women’s followed in 1970.
The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation makes the rules for wheelchair basketball. The court is the same, as is the scoring. For fouls, the wheelchair is considered part of the player when calling fouls. A player takes one or two pushes while the ball is resting on his or her lap or is in his or her hand. This is followed by actually dribbling the ball and repeated while the player has procession of the ball. Traveling is called with the player with the ball pushes more than twice without dribbling.
Today many colleges have wheelchair basketball teams.