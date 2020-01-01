FOOTMAD to present annual Hank Williams tribute on Saturday

The music and legacy of country music legend Hank Williams Sr., will be celebrated at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Local and regional artists will recreate the 1950s sound of the so-called Hillbilly Shakespeare in a 90-minute performance.
Featured singers John Lilly from Charleston and Rob McNurlin from Ashland, Kentucky, will head up an all-star cast of musicians, including Steel Guitar Hall of Fame and West Virginia Music Hall of Fame member Russ Hicks on steel guitar, two-time national flatpick guitar champion Robert Shafer on electric guitar and internationally acclaimed Johnny Staats on fiddle and mandolin.
Also appearing will be Ritch Collins on electric guitar, Will Carter on upright bass and Tom Kirk on snare drum, plus special guests.
Regarded by many as history’s greatest country music songwriter and singer, Williams is known for such hits as “Your Cheating Heart,” “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” and “I Saw the Light,” all of which will be included in the Clay Center program.
Williams died on Jan. 1, 1953, in Oak Hill, in Fayette County, on his way to a scheduled concert at Charleston’s Municipal Auditorium. He was 29 years old.
Several other country music artists were scheduled to appear that night, including country star Hawkshaw Hawkins, comedy and instrumental duo Homer and Jethro, songwriter Autry Inman and harmony team The Webb Sisters.
June and Shirley Webb were originally from Michigan. Later moving to Florida, they joined their mother and brother in a family band, managed by their father.
In the early 1950s, they were in Nashville. One day, while walking together down a city street, they went into a small shop that sold fancy Western wear as often worn by country music performers at that time. Seated in a chair in the corner was a tall, thin man in Western attire. They introduced themselves and discovered that the tall man was Hank Williams. They became fast friends, and Williams took the two young singers under his wing, featuring them on many of his personal appearances, including the ill-fated New Year’s Eve show in Charleston, now often referred to as the “Lost Show.”
In later years, Shirley Webb retired from the music business while June Webb went on to have an active career, including several years spent as the featured vocalist in Roy Acuff’s band.
A special feature of the Clay Center event on Saturday will be a brief recreation of the “Lost Show.” Rob McNurlin will play the part of Hawkshaw Hawkins, Robert Shafer and Johnny Staats will portray Homer and Jethro, John Lilly will perform as Autry Inman and The Price Sisters – twins Lauren and Leanna Price from Morehead, Kentucky – will stand in as the Webb Sisters. Mountain Stage producer Adam Harris will serve as emcee for the “Lost Show” portion on the program. Musicians will present songs associated with these artists in the style of how they likely would have been performed in 1952.
Tickets are $25 each for Saturday’s performance, available by calling the Clay Center box office at 304-561-3570 or through the website, theclaycenter.org.
This production is sponsored by the Woody Hawley Concert Series and the Kanawha Valley Friends of Old Time Music and Dance.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. Funding is also provided by Fund for the Arts. More information is available at FOOTMAD.org or by calling 304-729-4382.