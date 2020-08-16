A California-based nonprofit is launching a project in McDowell County to help residents access one of the most basic human rights: clean running water.
DigDeep’s Appalachian Water Project is still in development, but the organization is not new to expanding water access in under-served communities. For the past five years, they’ve been on the ground in the Navajo Nation, connecting hundreds of families to clean water and sewage services for the first time.
George McGraw, the organization’s founder, said DigDeep’s approach is simple: ask community members what they need, keep them involved in the process — through recruiting, training and hiring for full-time positions — then use the organization’s resources and funding to make it happen.
“The key for us has been empowering communities to tell their own stories about what life without these resources are like, and what life with those resources becomes like when the work is finished. Most Americans have no idea this is a problem,” McGraw said. “It’s certainly not a problem we can confront without local, community buy-in. That’s the key for anything we do to work.”
In this way, the initiative is unlike others that have tried and often failed to support residents in McDowell County and Southern West Virginia, which is the most economically depressed region in the state.
They aren’t coming in with solutions to problems they don’t understand, McGraw said. Instead, they’re spending time meeting and listening to residents. Then, they hire those same residents to do the work.
“We don’t do anything without community buy-in — we hire locally, we offer employer-paid health care, and that’s not to lure people into some false promise, we deeply value their expertise and input,” said Annie Lascoe, DigDeep’s chief relationship officer. “We don’t know the answers, we don’t know what the interventions will look like. We’re going to take a lot of time doing research, coalition building, developing strong relationships with the community. We very clearly want to do more, and we’re really committed to doing more, together.”
In McDowell County, DigDeep’s team started their work with Linda and Bob McKinney, who run the Five Loaves and Two Fishes food pantry, in Kimball.
Over the past few years the McKinneys have transformed into a de facto water distribution center for residents who often live under boil water advisories or service blackouts due to dilapidated water infrastructure and contamination. On an average distribution day at the food pantry, they serve about 150 families. Water is their most requested item.
“Everyone is entitled to water, and that’s what many are going without here,” Linda McKinney said. “We do what we can, everything we can, but the people deserve more.”
Last fall, DigDeep began working with the McKinneys to install solar-powered hydro panels at the food pantry, which draw moisture from the air and turn it into clean, drinkable water. Linda McKinney said they’re using the water to fill up jugs for residents, which helps them save money on buying and distributing bottled water.
The project wasn’t cheap, but DigDeep covered all the costs, Linda McKinney said.
“We didn’t pay a penny, not a cent. Someone [with DigDeep] talked about doing this for other houses and neighborhoods and we told them, the people can’t afford it. They said that’s why they’re here — they really do want to help and even though they aren’t from here, they immediately felt like a part of our family,” Linda McKinney said. “We are not worried or wary of them. They chose to be here, and their reason for being here is to help. From what we’ve seen and everything they’ve already done, that’s exactly what they’re going to do.”
The hydropanel installation was the first of what Lascoe calls “welcome mat” projects, which are the first steps the organization takes to build trust in community members who can be understandably wary of outsiders making big promises.
The next step was familiarizing themselves with the community and meeting the people who live there. Linda and Bob McKinney took members of the DigDeep team around McDowell, introducing them to residents who have long suffered from poor water quality and service. They sat on porches for hours, hearing stories and testimonials.
Some residents, like those in Keystone, are connected to a water system but have been under long term boil water notices due to poorly maintained infrastructure and a lack of a water operator.
Others rely on old wells where the groundwater is contaminated from years of coal mining and runoff in the region.
Nearly all the communities, though, are under-resourced. Their water and sewage systems were mostly installed by coal companies who ran and operated the towns in the mid-20th century. Around the 1970s, as coal production declined nationwide and companies began downsizing and closing mines, the infrastructure was handed over to the residents who opted to stay in the region.
Many areas — then and today — did not have people trained in operating the systems. There was little mapping to indicate where pipes were laid or what they were made of. In some places still today, if there is a leak, workers dig blind until they strike something underground.
Municipalities and counties that run the water and sewage systems now are usually small and cash-strapped. They don’t have the money to invest in improvements, replacements or water expansion projects, which often are multi-million dollar endeavors. Their only income source for such projects come from their ever-shrinking customer bases paying water bills, occasional grants and large loans that can bury already struggling systems in debt for decades.
The state government has made little to no progress supporting these communities. In the past 20 years, only a handful of bills focused on water infrastructure have been introduced in the state Legislature. Most don’t make it out of committees.
Meanwhile, West Virginians continue to suffer from a lack of clean, available water. Many depend on rain catchers for drinking, cooking and bathing. Others drive, sometimes across state lines, to fill up jugs at mountain springs or abandoned coal mines — water that, as Linda McKinney pointed out, has never been tested.
“People say, you know, ‘my daddy drank this water, and my grandaddy drank this water, maybe it’s never been tested but I’ve been drinking it and I’m just fine.’ The fact is we don’t know what’s in it,” Linda McKinney said.
Water issues exist across West Virginia, but in the Southern Coalfields, the problem is central to daily life.
Eight of West Virginia’s 305 water systems are classified as “intractable” by the Department of Health and Human Resources, meaning they are unyielding to violations and regarded as “hopeless” for improvements. All eight are in Southern West Virginia.
Nine of the state’s water systems have been under boil-water advisories for longer than five years. All nine are in Southern West Virginia.
The 10 water systems in the state holding the highest number of violation points from the Environmental Protection Agency in the last five years — totaling more than 3,600 points — are also all in Southern West Virginia.
McGraw said DigDeep doesn’t know what their solution will be for the region. It could vary community to community depending on terrain and existing infrastructure challenges.
At first, as the researchers and team members recruit employees and learn more about the situation on the ground, McGraw said their focus will be on meeting needs wherever they arise.
“We want to be supportive in the community as immediately as possible,” McGraw said. “For now, if that means replacing a pump that goes down or a main that fails, or providing equipment, that’s what we’re going to do.”
Nonprofits have assisted those in Southern West Virginia with water struggles in the past — last year, the Keeper of the Mountains Foundation helped the community of O’Toole organize and raise money to connect residents to clean water for the first time in 16 years. But there has never been an organization based out of the communities with capital already on-hand to help with emergencies.
As the Appalachian Water Project develops, McGraw said there’s a chance DigDeep can help educate those in the state and region on different, nontraditional ways to extend and maintain water and sewage systems. The team’s presence in Appalachia could also help develop data and information on water and sewage accessibility, which is rarely tracked or maintained, but could help formulate responses to the crisis.
For the McKinneys, the project is an opportunity to get some tangible work done to improve the lives of many in McDowell County. They already feel different about the initiative than they have others they’ve watched fail to develop in the past. They feel involved, they said, and Bob McKinney is so passionate about the work he plans to join DigDeep as an employee next month.
“I am so confident in their plans and the potential they have to help down here, I’m going to join them. I’ve seen what they’ve done in the Navajo Nation, and how that developed. It’s changed lives, and they can do the same here,” Bob McKinney said. “They have a passion for trying to build clean drinking water systems and helping people, and so do we. Why not get involved?”