Former Pitt, Tennessee football coach Johnny Majors dies at 85

Johnny Majors, a College Football Hall of Famer who won the 1976 national title with the University of Pittsburgh, died Wednesday at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee, at age 85.
Majors, who was a two-time SEC MVP and the 1956 Heisman Trophy runner-up at Tennessee, entered coaching after one season with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. After 11 seasons as an assistant at several schools, he earned his first head coaching job in 1968 at Iowa State. He took the Cyclones to their first two bowl games in program history before taking the Pitt job in 1973.
The apex of that stint came in 1976, his final season in Pittsburgh. The Panthers went 12-0 and won the Sugar Bowl to finish No. 1 in the country. Following that season, he returned to his alma mater as head coach.
In 16 season at Tennessee (1977-92), Majors won three SEC titles and took the Volunteers to 11 bowl games, winning seven. His tenure ended in during the 1992 season, as Tennessee forced him to resign and put assistant Phil Fulmer in the top job.
He returned to Pitt in 1993, but failed to win more than four games in any of the next four seasons. Majors retired in 1996.
During his career, he won three national coach of the year awards — one in 1973 and two in 1976. His career coaching record was 185-137-10.