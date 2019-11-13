Former South Charleston football coach John Messinger dies

John Messinger, who coached South Charleston High School to back-to-back Class AAA state football championships in 2008 and 2009, died Tuesday night, according to the school.
The school announced his passing on Twitter, calling him an "icon in our program."
Messinger coached the Black Eagles for seven seasons, his only head coaching job. The George Washington High and Marshall graduate compiled a 62-21 record in that time with two state titles. The Black Eagles defeated George Washington 39-8 in 2008 and defeated Brooke 28-7 in 2009.
Along the way, he coached a Kennedy Award winner in quarterback-linebacker Tyler Harris (2009), a Hunt Award winner in offensive/defensive lineman Blake Brooks (2009) and a Huff Award winner in linebacker Aaron Slusher (2008).
For Messinger, coaching football was about helping young students grow.
"It's never been about the Xs and Os. I've always said that," Messinger said after stepping down from the job in 2012. "I love the game. I love football. But mostly, it's about the kids. I've always tried to stress the importance of being good sons, good citizens and good students."
Current SC coach Donnie Mays, Messinger's offensive coordinator who took over the top job when Messinger resigned, tweeted Wednesday that the impact his former boss had on South Charleston High would never be forgotten.
"Coach Mess was an amazing man," Mays wrote. "He loved his family deeply. When he took over the Black Eagles all his players became his 2nd family. He loved each of them deeply & pushed them to levels they didn't know they could achieve. I learned a lot from him and he will be missed."
