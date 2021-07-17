This weekend, Charleston is playing host to The Basketball Tournament, with the main attraction being the chance to see WVU and Marshall alumni playing together again.
The concept of alumni basketball is not new. In 1986, Huntington businessman Parker Ward put together a Dream Team game in Huntington as a fund-raiser for the YMCA.
The game pitted Marshall players from the 1980s -- Huck's Herd -- against older players from the Dan D’Antoni-Mike D’Antoni 1960s and '70s era.
It was a far better event than anyone could have hoped. The game was played in the old Memorial Field House and the place was packed. Despite their age difference, the teams played really well and the game was competitive. The crowd loved every minute of it. The building had an incredible atmosphere, just as it did when Ellis Johnson and Carl Tacy were coaching.
The fans were thrilled to see Mike and Danny D’Antoni playing together. Down the stretch of the game the two D’Antoni brothers, Randy Noll and 1984 Marshall star LaVerne Evans put on a show. Fittingly, Evans hit a deep 30-footer at the buzzer to tie the game.
Rather than play overtime, the game ended in a high-scoring tie. It was a perfect ending. Every player and fan left with a smile on their face.
Times have changed. The TBT has ESPN, but it is not the first time the Kanawha Valley has seen big-time summer basketball. We used to have the St. Albans Sportsman Tournament back in the 1950s and '60s.
The event was put together by “Inky” Robinson, father of future North Carolina State player and coach Les Robinson. The tournament featured such NBA greats as Jerry West, Bill Russell, Hal Greer, Johnny “Red” Kerr and John Havlicek. College stars from across the ACC and SEC also came to play. Longtime fans still remember that former Charleston High and Virginia Tech player Chris Smith waged a classic post battle with NBA great Kerr in this event.
This weekend’s TBT got me to thinking about alumni teams that I would have liked to see play in an event such as this. Granted, I am crossing over eras and you must use your imagination, but here are some teams I would liked to have seen.
Joe Snodgrass's boys: How about this for fun? Put together a team of some of coach Joe Snodgrass’s best like Jim Fout, James Chambers and Joey Caruthers with Harry Markham’s Will Johnson and Fout’s group of Greg Bell, Kelly Sutton and Erick Woods. Throw in Randy Moss and Jason Williams and the event is a sure-fire sellout.
1970s-'80s WVU: It would have been fun to have seen a young Bob Huggins, Lowes Moore, Warren Baker, Dale Blaney, J.J. Crawl and Greg Jones team up with Herbie Brooks, Steve Berger and Chris Brooks.
Lou Romano's Mountain Lions: Everyone in Charleston would love to have seen former Charleston High greats from different eras on one team. Can you imagine seeing Curt Price, Larry Harris and Levi Phillips playing with Mike Jones, “Dickie” Russell, Ameche Watson, Sam Brooks and Dennis Harris?
Golden Eagle greats: How fun would it be to see a 1960-'70s Morris Harvey team of Jerry Moore, Roger Hart, Bobby Wesley, Jim Hayes and Henry Dickerson play together? Throw in a young Keith Tyler and it would be a Golden Eagles paradise. Even in his mid-70s, I think Roger Hart could still go out and score 30.