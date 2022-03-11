The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Becky Ceperley
Town of Residence: Charleston.
Education and degrees obtained: Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science with an emphasis on local and state government from West Virginia University
Occupation: Retired, former President and CEO of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation
1. How should the city address homelessness?
Approximately a little over 300 individuals yearly find themselves without a permanent place to live in Charleston. That number includes those who are living in temporary shelters and on the streets. Just putting people in homes is not enough. Many of our homeless neighbors suffer from mental illness and/or substance abuse. We need facilities that can provide shelter and, at the same time, provide access to the social services that are needed by those struggling with mental illness and/or substance abuse. Just providing a place to live is treating the symptom, not the cause.
2. What should the city’s role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
Health Right West Virginia has done a good job in establishing a program to provide clean needles to their patients that has not created a high volume of needle waste. Providing more programs modeled after their success, while not a perfect solution, would help reduce the rising number of HIV cases as a result of using contaminated needles. The ultimate goal would be to treat all the health care needs of the patients including substance abuse.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reserve the trend of population decline in the city?
Only focusing on the number of residents living in our city will not reverse the decline. We need to concentrate on the quality of life we provide our residents. People want to live, work, and raise a family in communities that provide dependable city services, recreational opportunities, cultural experiences and quality education. Building a city that is welcoming, inclusive, safe, clean, fun, and beautiful is the way to reverse the population decline.
4. What do think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
Rejuvenating a sense of hope. Rather than celebrating our successes and the wonderful attributes of our city, we seem to be focused on what we don’t have, instead of what we do have. No city or organization has ever thrived by concentrating on what it doesn’t have.