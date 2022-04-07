The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to digital@hdmediallc.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Caitlin Cook
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and Degrees Obtained: Capital High 2007; B.A. in Journalism; B.A. in Philosophy
Occupation: Director of Advocacy and Public Policy for Mountaineer Food Bank
1. How should the city address homelessness?
First and foremost, collaboratively and in a multi-prong approached. People are unhoused and unsheltered because of various reasons and a solution should be broad enough to account and address the multitude of causes. While our city has experienced growth and positive momentum in the last four years, our city’s full potential will not be reached until we can collectively decide as a community how best to address the needs of all Charlestonians, including those suffering from substance use disorder, mental health challenges, and the unhoused. Public safety and our business climate depend on a holistic approach that welcomes all stakeholders to the table. Addressing homeless effectively means addressing its root causes. Our city needs to continue to work with mental health providers to meet people where they are and connect them with services. I believe additional funding to increase capacity of the city’s CARES office that takes a boots-on-the-ground approach to connect with people where they’re comfortable to build trust and educate on mental health, substance use disorder and other services would help. The CARES office works hand-in-hand with Charleston police and fire as well as local providers.
However, connecting and providing services to address root causes of homelessness does not answer the question of where someone sleeps at night. I believe firmly that there are two critical ingredients for a strong foundation for a person’s overall well-being: food and shelter. I would support the creation of a low-barrier shelter in Charleston.
We cannot both be upset about driving by unhoused people and also against a low-barrier shelter to provide shelter and get folks off the streets.
Our city needs more mental health services, recovery programs and beds, job opportunities, and long-term housing solutions for the most vulnerable. The difficult question we face as a community is whether we can acknowledge and embrace more comprehensive, community-centered solutions that eschew prejudice in favor of a collective good.
We need to come together as a community for some frank conversations. We need to make sure we are not outright dismissing solutions to ongoing problems.
2. What should the city’s role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
If I have one regret during my first term serving our city and its people, it is not publicly calling out what I believed our council vote on harm reduction, specifically needle exchange programs, was really about: a referendum on one entity providing harm reduction services in a way many members of our community did not agree with or approve of.
Following action taken by the state and our city, I believe the city’s role in responding to rising HIV numbers needs to be focused on increasing outreach efforts to build relationships with populations plagued by this public health crisis, with IV drug users being the priority contact group as CDC reports show that is the driving force in the uptick in cases; engaging in public education on CDC best practice harm reduction practices as the first tenant of CDC best practice harm reduction is community support, and right now, we lack that in Charleston; supporting additional testing; and work with public and private health experts in our community about how to connect HIV positive patients with continued medical services needed and overall best community practices to protect the entire community.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
We need to continue to work with organizations like Generation West Virginia to launch innovative programs to bring young people to Charleston, however, we also need to place an equal focus on keeping young people here. Too often, many programs leave out the retention aspect, and data shows people are moving into West Virginia, but far too many people are continuing to leave.
Once we make significant investments in broadband in Charleston, I believe we will be in a position to successfully market Charleston to young professionals. I want people to see our city for what it is – a low-cost of living, slow-paced, recreational mecca that is perfect for remote work and will delight your foodie taste buds. Charleston’s geographic location and low cost of living makes us a home run.
You can stay close or travel just a few hours and find some of the best adventures this country has to offer. More and more people my age, 32, only look for remote work opportunities. I work remotely and honestly, it’s going to be difficult to go back to the “office.”
Additionally, we need to make our city friendlier to people without cars. We need to make our city more walkable by continuing sidewalk improvement projects, increasing lighting throughout the city, and constructing additional sidewalks.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
The most pressing issue facing Charleston is the collective outcome of not adequately addressing a public health crisis, a growing homeless issue, and population decline. These are complex and intertwined public policy issues that impact quality of life, a business environment and workforce, as well as have the potential to redirect millions of dollars from necessary long-term medical care and emergency room visits to other programs that positively impact our community.