Name: Chuck Hamsher
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: Marshal University
Occupation: Owner - The Purple Moon Inc.
1. How should the city address homelessness?
As the former director of the West Virginia Coalition for the Homeless, I have an understanding of the complexity of this issue and the impact it has on our community.
The first step in battling homelessness is prevention. By focusing on housing needs and stability, and the issues of education, joblessness, food insecurity, access to health care and other needed services we can begin to stem the tide of folks falling into homelessness.
Making certain our local agencies and services providing assistance are fully integrated and working together can make local programming more effective. Strengthening crisis response for those experiencing or at-risk of experiencing homelessness by reorienting services to a “Housing First” model will provide stability while other problems are addressed.
The treatment of chronic health and behavioral health problems, often root causes of homelessness, is critical and people experiencing or at-risk of homelessness must have access to comprehensive health care.
Combatting the problem of homelessness requires both the political will and public support to reach real solutions. If elected to city council I will work for a coordinated, citywide effort which addresses root causes and provides people the help they need.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
The city’s role in responding to the increase of HIV infections should be to assure that policies are in place which enable a coordinated response from state and local public health professionals, service providers, hospitals and other health care providers, as well as organizations frequently interacting with at-risk populations.
That response should include broader testing availability, implementation of proven harm reduction strategies and access to education, services and treatment for behaviors, like IV drug use and unprotected sex, which are risk factors.
Unfortunately, as is often the case with public health concerns, this has been overshadowed by politics from multiple directions. Local leaders, including elected city officials, have a responsibility to remove obstacles to fact-based discussion, planning and implementation.
This problem can only be addressed through thoughtful and appropriate services and programming guided by science. In order to be successful, the backing of the community is needed and city officials play an important role in obtaining this.
As a member of city council I would work to help facilitate a broader public health response to this problem and would support the policy changes and enable the public discussions needed to see it is acted upon.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
We are currently seeing economic changes which can be used to our advantage in reversing population decline. For example, remote working has been supercharged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Charleston’s comparatively low cost-of-living can make us an attractive option for workers who can now choose where they live.
To be attractive to businesses and individuals looking to relocate - and to retain our young people - we must foster strong neighborhoods with safe and affordable housing, have access to dependable high-speed internet, and improve our recreational facilities and opportunities. In addition, having a strong base of small businesses and services is vital.
Assuring non-discrimination in the workplace, housing, health care, and all aspects of everyday life is crucial to attract individuals and businesses to our city.
These are just some of the areas which are important in reversing the trend of population decline. The bottom line is improving our city and neighborhoods, being diverse and welcoming, having recreational opportunities for children and adults, a creative and vibrant community, and providing strong essential services will make the city better for our citizens and attractive to people and businesses considering locating here.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
Charleston, and the rest of the world, suffered a tremendous blow during the COVID-19 health crisis impacting all of our residents, businesses, essential city services and virtually every aspect of our lives. Both the ongoing and residual effects of this crisis will continue to be felt for years to come.
The funding being provided to the city of Charleston through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) is aimed at assisting the city in recovering from the events of the past two years.
The work is just beginning with the approval of the ARP plan, which is taking place now, and will require tremendous follow-up, troubleshooting, oversight and the enactment of new policies, budgeting and continued long-term planning to optimize the use of these funds for our city and our future. Much of this will be the job of the candidates elected in the upcoming city elections.
Because of the importance of Charleston’s COVID-19 recovery efforts, the major impact the ARP funds can make in our city and the importance of assuring we come out of this crisis stronger than ever before, I believe this is the most pressing issue facing the city at this time.