The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to digital@hdmediallc.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Corey Zinn
Town of Residence: Charleston, West Side
Education and degrees obtained: Bachelors of Science in Business Administration: Marketing, minor in music technology
Occupation: Creative Consultant and Software Developer
1. How should the city address homelessness?
It would benefit the city to allocate a portion of the annual budget to housing especially low barrier housing or transitional services as well as other wraparound homeless services. Our responses must be compassionate. We learn from our professionals at the Warming Center most of our homeless are from the Greater Charleston Area or surrounding counties. Charleston is an oasis in a dessert of services and we need to accept the true costs of homelessness, disability, and those with drug addictions and make an effort to curb these issues and push the state and federal government to offer further assistance with these national issues.
We must serve this population, not criminalize our neighbors. It is inhumane to clear homeless encampments without offering some space to take shelter, so we must halt this practice and invest in alternatives.
The city cannot resolve this issue on its own and there are many low cost solutions like improving education of existing resources from local non-profits and state programs. But it would be even better if we could go as far as using this challenge in the city as an opportunity to employ people, improve homes, and help everyone live a comfortable life of equality in our mountain town.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
The city needs to respond to the HIV outbreak. This weight cannot be placed on the county alone. It was shocking to see nearly the entire Charleston City Council vote to criminalize best CDC practiced harm reduction during an unprecedented HIV outbreak and a global pandemic.
Even if we aren’t able to agree on how we care for our addicted and our HIV patients, we could be doing much better educating the city and county to be aware of the HIV outbreak and aware of how to get tested and stay healthy. There is also much more that could be done with syringe litter and even after citing needle litter as an argument against needs based syringe exchange, there have been no measures to properly dispose of syringes and other sharps. Currently, the city is relying on the kindness and funds of local non-profits and businesses to install syringe disposal bins and pick up litter. We can’t allow the pandemic to distract us from other serious diseases that are infecting our community.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
Population decline is an incredible challenge West Virginia has faced. West Virginia is the only state that has declined in population consistently for the past 70 plus years. Charleston cannot work alone in the task of retaining and attracting people to our state. That being said, I believe we need to focus on those who are here in our city now and do what we can to make the city a more inviting home for everyone.
We need to live by the messages our new murals send. That means serving the people that cannot serve themselves, the homeless, those with drug addictions, the youth, and minorities of ethnicity and gender orientation. People today want to live in a diverse and beloved community. Diversity will aid us, and also we must accelerate and diversify our economy. This can be done by creating better support for small business, relief and incentives for first time startups and minority owned businesses. Not only will new businesses create jobs and retain people, but community owned businesses will understand better the needs of the community and together build an invariably more attractive Charleston.
And if we want young people to stay in Charleston, we need to give them more power, trust and stake in their community. We can allocate a fund to be managed by the Charleston youth, so they may serve themselves and feel a part of the community by the time they graduate from high school or college.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
I believe the most important issues are the barriers that business owners face. Business is how people make a living and how we build communities. For minorities, incarcerated, and immigrants, they have enough barriers as it is. The more we can do to ease the process of starting and operating a business and actually assist people through the journey of creating their own job, we will begin to see a new vibrant Charleston with so much more culture represented. And there is a lot that can be done to catch up our customer service and compliance protocols so that the average owner of a new industry job can thrive. We cannot wait on businesses to bring jobs to Charleston, we must empower our citizens to build lives for themselves, their children and new neighbors.