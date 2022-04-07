The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Emmett Pepper
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: Bachelor of Arts, Virginia Tech; J.D., American University Washington College of Law
Occupation: Attorney
1. How should the city address homelessness?
We know that the availability of services has decreased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and that that has led to people without housing having fewer places to go. It will help everyone in the city – business owners, families, police and other emergency services, as well as those without housing – if we come up with appropriate solutions for this issue. In order to help everyone in the city, we need to find an appropriate location for a low-barrier shelter; warming/cooling station during times of extreme outdoor temperatures; and more places for people to take showers and clean their clothes for free or cheap.
These can all be in the same location or split up into different locations.
A note about crime and homelessness. There is a perception that there has been an increase in crime from people who do not have homes. The statistics do not show that, however. The statistics show that we are at or near a seven-year low crime rate for most crimes and specifically for theft-related crimes. Obviously, though, we need to continue to enforce against theft and trespass crimes to keep all of our citizens safe even as crime continues to decline.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
Unfortunately, the state Legislature made it nearly impossible to have responsible and widespread harm reduction programs in the city. The council made that a bit worse by adding some provisions in the city code that made it a little harder than the Legislature already did. It should be noted that these short-sighted policies were enacted after a group – led mostly by white, middle-class Charlestonians who do not live in the West Side flats – decided to have a needle exchange on the West Side without adequately engaging the local community and neighbors, angering many neighbors.
What we need to do is to a) follow the best practices of medical professionals and b) talk with and listen to the community. The state Legislature and some members of Council ignored (a) while others who unilaterally established the needle exchange ignored (b). We to listen to both experts and constituents. This is democracy and it’s messy and imperfect and change takes time, but that is the approach I will take.
The increase in HIV cases is a serious problem and we need to take it seriously. Both sides should stop using it for political gain.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
People move to places where they have a job, connections to friends and family, and an enjoyable way of life. We need to diversify our economy while creating and fostering spaces for people to connect with each other and enjoy themselves.
The city needs to continue to help small businesses to get off the ground and help existing businesses to thrive. We are doing that through a new initiative for a new position to help new businesses through the process of getting their business started, as well as streamlining the process of paying required fees to the city so that our smaller businesses only have to pay annually instead of quarterly.
We need to help promote the arts and community organizations through things like FestivAll, Live on the Levee, the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, WTSQ, the Sternwheel Regatta, vibrant parks, walkable sidewalks and so many other important highlights in Charleston.
Small city life is the best. We can get just about anywhere in Charleston within 10 minutes and we have arts options that aren’t so different from big cities. We have great amenities, but we can always keep trying to do more and that’s what I intend to do.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
I’d like to highlight two: substance use and economic diversification.
So many problems flow from increases in substance use disorder around our state and region. We need to help people stay safe and ultimately address their addiction, but also keep the rest of the populace safe from consequences of this disorder. Unlike crime, which is down, overdoses are at their highest ever. The city needs to continue to grow its CARE office that works in conjunction with police to help people struggling. We should stop arresting people for simple possession of drugs, too, so we can focus our police force on the crimes that harm others. We can’t arrest our way out of the substance use crisis.
For generations, Charleston has benefitted from the fossil fuel and chemical industries in our state, but those industries aren’t enough anymore. We need to find new ways to grow our economy by fostering entrepreneurship, tourism and internet-based/remote businesses. By improving our access to broadband, creating more attractive options for visitors, and streamlining business requirements, we can create opportunity here. I’m proud of the newly created Business Liaison that I worked with the Goodwin Administration to create to help entrepreneurs get their businesses started.