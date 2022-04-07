The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Jennifer Pharr
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: graduate of Charleston High and a WVU alum (Regent’s Bachelor of Arts Degree).
Occupation: Development Director for the YWCA Charleston, licensed Realtor, Charleston City Councilwoman At Large
1. How should the city address homelessness?
I've had the opportunity to work with many local nonprofits and community outreach efforts that have decades of successful experience providing resources to our most vulnerable populations including emergency housing, job readiness training and returning to the workforce. Many of these organizations offer services to single men and women, intact families and those that are chronically homeless; their programs’ success rate is noted year after year. There is a need for well maintained and experienced services like these in Charleston, no different than other city in the nation. In 2018, The Charleston Homeless Task Force was created in conjunction with the Charleston Police Department and launched a campaign called “Give Where It Belongs.” I believe the fundamental principles of this campaign reign true today, helping our most vulnerable with resources to make those in need self-sufficient. However, I have walked into commercial buildings and abandoned properties vandalized and in disrepair. I do not believe in condoning behavior such as this and should not be labeled as a homeless issue. Many realized during the COVID-19 pandemic when jobs were lost, and homes vacated that they were one or two paychecks removed from homelessness.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
I have spoken to many health care professionals/providers and have been informed tremendous strides have been made since HIV surfaced over four decades ago. Then (when individuals contracted HIV) it was seemingly untreatable and fatal. Today, there are many ways to prevent contracting HIV including PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis). However, the uptake of this medication may be slow and lack of awareness of its efficacy. Fundamentally, individuals at risk of having or exposure to HIV need to have candid conversations with medical providers to ascertain risk, understand available options including covered costs by insurance, reduced rate and/or free clinics, and dispel myths with HIV prevention and care. With responsible, accountable conversations and care, this can mitigate the rise of HIV cases in Kanawha County.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
I have worked tirelessly with small business owners as the Minority and Women Business Program Officer with the Charleston Area Alliance and as a licensed realtor and property manager in Downtown Charleston. Some businesses have relocated from out of town and others have been local businesses looking to relocate within the city. Having multi-use buildings for commercial/retail and residential use as well as liaisons assisting with small business needs is imperative to attracting, retaining and growing business. Providing housing options, public attractions, destination locations, promoting the beauty that exists in Charleston and areas for expansion are keys for population growth. I've had the pleasure of serving on many local nonprofit boards and volunteering at many local events. Charleston residents enjoy the growing art scene/community, desire more places to sit outside to safely enjoy a meal and live music, and the low cost of living in our city. Charleston is a very walkable city, less than a four-hour drive from many larger cities like Columbus, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Richmond, and Lexington with lower costs of living. Continued promotion of our city to young professionals and those wanting to relocate from long commutes in larger cities will help with population decline.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a part of daily life for over two years now. Some small businesses (owned by our neighbors) were crippled, and some could not sustain. Loved ones passed away and quality of life for surviving family members was immediately altered. Our city and state have a significant substance abuse issue that was magnified during the pandemic, with many families (including my own) experiencing the death of a loved one to overdose. Dealing with the trauma resulting from these circumstances are significant to the city. There were many challenges serving on city council during the pandemic. Talking to business owners and friends that lost employment or a decrease in salary, shelter and loved ones was heartbreaking. Co-founding Better Together CWV to provide temporary rental assistance, gift cards to grocery stores for food and assistance paying utility bills helped provide some relief. Also, I experienced cumulative grief with deaths in my immediate family during the pandemic. Working through trauma like this, finding solutions with my own personal experiences makes me uniquely qualified dealing with these compounded, pressing issues.