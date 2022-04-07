The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Joe Solomon
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: B.A. (Vassar), Master of Social Work (Marshall University)
Occupation: Social worker, small business owner and community builder
1. How should the city address homelessness?
First, I am not running alone to address our city’s most pressing issues. I am running with the Charleston Can’t Wait slate - a whole fleet of candidates who are committed to a city that works for all of us. You can read the full plan and see the candidates at CharlestonWVCantWait.com.
As part of this plan, I will be working towards helping the city start a public benefit corporation that puts unemployed neighbors to work building and refurbishing homes across the city. This would address the issue of abandoned homes while creating a wave of more affordable housing.
Charleston is also in desperate need of drop-in centers and low-barrier shelters. Our city’s service providers are working on these solutions right now: they need to know city council will support them with funding, resources and common vision.
We also need to get at the root of the pain that drives the houseless crisis. Unless we work on those roots, we will continue to see that pain expressed.
We need to be a city that pioneers a living wage for all workers - it’s hard to stay in your home when you can’t make enough to pay the rent, eat and so on.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
In 2018, politically motivated attacks led to the shut down of our health department’s harm reduction program. By early 2021, Charleston was home to the most concerning HIV outbreak in the nation, according to the CDC. This crisis was avoidable. And it’s still a crisis we can make progress on.
I am committed to helping the city of Charleston follow best practices and be a beacon for the rest of the state. I’m also already doing the work.
In 2019, I co-founded SOAR, West Virginia's largest overdose prevention group. Working with community partners including the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia and the Living AIDS Memorial Garden, SOAR tripled the number of the city’s public syringe disposal boxes. I’ve also worked with SOAR to distribute over 20,000 life-saving Narcan doses in our community since COVID-19. We’ve kept hundreds of families whole - from South Hills to Kanawha City to the West Side.
We also cannot wait any longer to set up overdose prevention sites with access to health care and treatment. Other states are already piloting these sites. Charleston can be the first city in Appalachia to lead the way.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
I’m running to proactively address Charleston’s population loss. We’re seeing too many young people hedge their bets elsewhere. And we’re seeing too many families shorn by overdoses.
We need to make Charleston a place where young people can have a real say in shaping our future. That’s why with Charleston Can’t Wait, we’re advocating for a $2 million annual youth development fund led by a representative youth council to support training, mentoring, treatment and more. Charleston’s current Youth Council is a great start - we need to give this youth-powered council the power and funding to shape the programs that will help our young people put down roots.
We also need a safe place for young people to turn to in times of hardship. Again, as part of the Charleston Can’t Wait plan–inspired by Dr. Shanequa Smith, we’re committed to building a 24/7 trauma-informed healing center.
We need to do everything we can to prevent more families from missing loved ones at their next Christmas table. We need a city council that puts Narcan in every public building. We need a city council that unites our community around a plan for overdose zero. We need a city council that’s committed to mercy, innovation and action.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
Charleston is facing a crisis of pain - pain that drives overdoses, HIV, homelessness and population loss. If we want to heal, we need to get to the roots of that pain.
Over the past year, I joined Charleston Can’t Wait volunteers to listen to over a thousand neighbors about their ideas to make Charleston whole.
Again and again, we heard we needed to make Charleston a place where anyone can find affordable housing, where seniors can easily access services, where young people can find activities, where healthcare and mental health services are readily available. All of these investments will help renew our city.
We can be a city where we house the homeless, a city where young people stay, a city where seniors thrive, a city where we renew the ways we hold each other. We can be known for our mercy, not our stigma. We can be known for our hope, not our pain. That’s the Charleston I’m running for.