Name: John Bsharah
Town of Residence: Charleston, West Virginia.
Education and degrees obtained: West Virginia University (B.A. history); West Virginia University College of Law (J.D.)
1. How should the city address homelessness?
Homelessness is a nationwide issue that Charleston has been facing for some time and certain neighborhoods are more affected than others. First and foremost, Charleston City Council needs to provide a safe community for all residents of Charleston. Charleston City Council should investigate this issue and pursue solutions that will benefit the community as a whole. This includes reaching out and listening to the residential and commercial communities that are impacted the most to understand their concerns and to give them an opportunity to contribute to the solution. Charleston City Council should also reach out and engage with the homeless residents of Charleston as part of its efforts to address this issue. Finally, Charleston City Council should work with the surrounding municipalities and communities to work on this issue because it is not confined to the city limits of Charleston.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
HIV is not confined to the city limits of Charleston. Charleston has to work with the state, county, and other local governments to address this problem. Moreover, we need to consider the input and advice of qualified medical professionals studying this issue.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
People move to places for all sorts of reasons. No matter where those people move, they need a place to work. Jobs can fuel economic development and growth in a community. Charleston should be proactive and take every available step to attract businesses and employers to the city. This includes businesses within Kanawha County, West Virginia, and beyond. COVID had a huge impact on employment and the economy. People left population centers and started working remotely. Charleston should seize this opportunity to market itself to attract new people and businesses, including this new remote workforce.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
Population decline, growth, and economic development.