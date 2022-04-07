The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Johnathan Lamar Frazier Sr.
Town of Residence: South Hills, Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: BA from Concord University, MA from Liberty University Executive Leadership
Occupation: Regional Health Care Executive for Behavioral health hospitals
1. How should the city address homelessness?
I have a three-tier proposal that would apply resources and services to identify the root cause for being displaced from housing. Charleston would benefit from services that assess those in crisis and identify their issue by determining if the consumer needs mental health, substance use disorder services or higher level of care due to acute issues. This assessment process would allow the consumer to receive the necessary person-centered services designed to assess their need. This program would also provide jobs for those in the mental health, social work, and recovery fields. Through the data tracked with this initiative, this plan would render the necessary data the city would need to allocate the correct funding for this initiative as well as work with the state government to define way to work in tandem.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
Education and prevention. Just like the COVID pandemic, testing is crucial. Without testing initiative, we will not have the data to ensure we are accurately allocating resources that are needed to ensure we as a city are educated and using preventative measure to get ahead of the HIV curve. Testing should be as readily available as COVID testing.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
Jobs, infrastructure and citywide entertainment. I do believe that we can increase the job market by creating programs that will tackle the city's social issues. Attracting quality entertainment and fairs will continue to attract people to visit, shop and contribute to the growth of Charleston. Improving the road conditions and tearing down the dilapidated homes will increase the beauty of the city, while creating space for parks, wifi parks where remote workers can enjoy working remotely. Developing a more diverse job market that support minority business as well as new tech ideas will ensure that more people stay in Charleston rather than move to Ohio or North Carolina.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
There is a plethora of pressing issues in the city, such as homelessness, social unrest, population decline as well as the need for more police officers. To me as a candidate for city council, the root issue is ensuring that Charleston is safer for all people regardless of race or economic status. When Charleston becomes safer, everyone benefits. A safer Charleston will ensure people want to stay here and move here, business prospers, beautification projects are prevalent. A safer Charleston means more opportunity for growth, infrastructure projects, and business. When the city feels safe, the city grows.