Name: Larry Malone
Town of Residence: Charleston WV
Education and degrees obtained: BS at WVU
Occupation: Self-employed
1. How should the city address homelessness?
I believe the truly homeless and downtrodden need help to recover and return to being productive members of society. In response to this ongoing need, the city should 1) get a full assessment of the factors that are driving local homelessness, including mental illness, addiction, domestic violence and economic factors; 2) support existing social services that are focused on the homeless and downtrodden; 3) ensure collaboration, cooperation and effectiveness of these programs; 4) ascertain and communicate program needs or gaps so our entire community has an awareness and can participate in solutions; and 5) develop a separate plan to address the special needs associated with youth homelessness.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
The city should rely on health professionals, such as the Kanawha Charleston Health Department, to analyze and outline a response to HIV and other disease and public health matters.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reserve the trend of population decline in the city?
Leaders at many levels - county, city, business, community/civic and philanthropy - need to undertake and develop a multi-faceted strategic plan to reverse this decline. Other similar communities have accomplished this, and a new task force should adopt and incorporate relevant programs and ideas from these other communities.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
The city's number one issue is the continued long-term erosion of our city’s population, which is being worsened due to a lack of leadership and strategic action. One key way is to be more aggressive against vagrants and criminals who are committing acts of trespassing, panhandling, robbery and drug dealing in neighborhoods all across our city.